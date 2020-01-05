GV Gardeners: Robust native plant or invasive weed?

George Brookbank, late University of Arizona Urban Horticultural Agent wrote, “Desert Broom is the most cheerfully green plant in the desert, growing by itself with no attention or irrigation. Pests and diseases do not bother it. It lives a long time under the harshest conditions and livens up a landscape even during our fiercest weather.”
A native of the Southwest and Mexico, Desert Broom (Baccharis sarothroides) is a member of the sunflower family. Growing in elevations from 500 feet to 5,000 feet, it generally matures at 3 to 6 feet high and wide. Seeds quickly germinate with winter rains wherever they land, so most plants seen are volunteers.
This shrub seems to have a preference for self-seeding in places where the gardener does not want it. How many times have you found a fresh green plant popping out of the center of a flower bed, or growing tightly against a mature barrel cactus? It can be found growing in washes, on hillsides, along roadsides, nearly anywhere.
The resinous foliage has a stiff broom-like appearance. Early settlers used the branches as brooms for sweeping. Native Americans found that chewing the stems eased toothache pain. Desert Broom supplies little food for wildlife, but does provide shelter beneath its dense branches.
When in bloom, the entire plant may bend over from the weight of multitudes of tiny white flowers. Male and female blossoms are on separate plants, but it is the females that develop the annoying white, silky, airborne seeds. Windblown seeds are quick to create new plants wherever they land.
Many residents blame their allergies on the white fluff floating on the breeze. However, studies have shown that these highly visible particles are actually too large to get into the nose, so do not enter the breathing system. In many instances, Desert Broom takes the blame for discomfort actually caused by roadside ragweed.
Roots will quickly become both deep and strong, so getting rid of Broom can present a challenge. When volunteers appear within another plant, removal is further complicated. Use of chemicals is rarely successful. The best solution may be to laboriously dig out unwanted seedlings when they are small and the soil is moist.
If you are unfamiliar with Desert Broom, there is a male plant inside the front gate at The Arid Garden, just off Camino Encanto in Desert Hills I. More than 20 years old, this plant has occasionally been pruned to keep it attractive and within bounds.
Desert Broom has become a fixture of our sometimes brown desert, as it shows off its bright green color year around … despite often being referred to as “an invasive weed.”
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.