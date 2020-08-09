GV Gardeners: Questions for the summer garden

As the seasons change, so do the challenges for successful gardening. Following are a few recent questions received about how to manage the landscape during current conditions. Perhaps this will help new gardeners spending their first years in the Southwest.
Q: I’ve never used Shade Cloth before. What do I need to know?
A: This woven material is used as a plant cover, blocking some of the severe sunlight to avoid sunburn on sensitive plants. The amount of protection is graded by the percentage of available deflected light. For example, 50 percent cloth allows in half of the available light to the covered plant. It is sold in most nurseries and garden centers. In the hottest areas, a rating of 30 percent to 60 percent shade is generally recommended.
Q: Why are so many prickly pear plants wrinkling now?
A: The wrinkling, wilting or drooping of these pads show a lack of water. Sometimes the pads will collapse and entire branches fall to the ground. However, the plant usually recovers once enough moisture is restored.
Q: When are lemons ready to pick?
A: Lemons will hold for several months on the tree without deteriorating. Flavor and juice quality are much better when the fruit is left on the tree until needed; and is therefore recommended.
Q: Every August my plants are covered with Aphids. Any non-chemical sprays to get rid of these pests?
A: Small Aphid numbers can be controlled with strong jets of water from the garden hose. Homemade sprays can be created by putting 4 to 5 garlic cloves or a handful of hot peppers into the blender with a quart of water, processing into a fine slurry. The hotter the peppers, the more effective the spray. Be careful to not inhale the fumes, and be sure to label the spray bottle when finished using.
Q: My new landscaper suggests that he remove the skirts from an old palm tree in my front yard. Is this the time of year to have it done?
A: The skirts of dead palm fronds do not harm the tree, but can become a fire hazard. However, do not remove at this time of year, because the previously shaded trunk can become scorched by the intense summer sun.
Q: Our beautiful Oleander bush is getting some strange growths on the limbs. Will they kill the plant or should I take some action?
A: Often during summer, Oleander gall appears as a knob on the branches. This is not a serious problem and can be removed by cutting off the limb and discarding it. Be sure to clean your pruning shears with a solution of 1 part bleach to 9 parts water before using them again.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.