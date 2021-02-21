GV Gardeners: Pruning tips for the desert landscape

Generally, major tree pruning is done during the months that the trees are dormant. This can be done to control the size, remove any dead wood, thin out unwanted interior growth, and eliminate crossing or rubbing branches. Always keep in mind that when finished, a properly trimmed tree should appear “untouched.”
Examples of area trees that can be pruned now are: Arizona Rosewood, Desert Hackberry, Vitex, Arizona Ash, Crape Myrtle, and African Sumac. Any job requiring a ladder or climbing into the tree should be done by a skilled, certified arborist.
Minor pruning or trimming is done primarily for a slight reduction of size or to increase flowering. This type of trimming is best done just before or at the beginning of the initial growth spurt. For instance, shrubs could include Turpentine Bush, Apache Plume, Yellow Bird-of-Paradise, Russian Sage, Photinia, Saltbush, Jojoba, and Pyracantha.
At the Arid Garden demonstration garden in Desert Hills I, volunteers are cutting back all Autumn Sage (Salvia) hybrids to approximately 12 inches tall. This encourages a more dense, compact form and later more profuse blossoms. Dicliptera is a locally prolific groundcover that can be trimmed nearly to the ground. It will quickly recover and once again show off its small lavender flowers by summer.
Masters at reseeding, short-lived Desert Marigolds can be cut back to nearly ground level. Carefully shake any spent flower stalks to help further distribution of the seed.
Be certain that pruning tools are sharp and clean. Available are anvil and by-pass (scissor type) hand pruners. Recommended are the by-pass type which do not crush stems and allows one to get in closer when branches are crowded. After using, wash tools in a 10 percent bleach solution to prevent spread of any diseases.
A saying among professional arborists states, “Power hedge trimmers can make the unknowledgeable dangerous!” It is suggested to leave these tools in storage unless trimming a hedge. Sheared geometric figures and exotic designs destroy the natural form and flowering cycle of many shrubs. If using a landscape maintenance contractor, ask that they leave this tool in their truck.
An excellent reference guide for the gardener in the arid west is “Pruning, Planting & Care,” by Eric A. Johnson.
The average last-frost date in our area is March 15, so there are still a few more weeks of risk left. Therefore, do not be in a big hurry to trim away all frost-damaged plant parts. Remaining injured growth can help to protect the roots and any tender new foliage from further cold surprises.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.