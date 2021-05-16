The old-fashioned term “lumbago” was associated with lower back pain, often the result of lifting heavy objects, sometimes in the garden. However, our subject is Plumbago, referring to flowering perennials known for their long bloom season. They produce phlox-like clusters of blue or white blossoms at their branch ends, and grow quite well in this desert.
South African native Cape Plumbago (Plumbago auriculata) creates a mounding shrub with spectacular clusters of light blue to brilliant sky blue flowers from spring through late summer. During mild winters, they will bloom year around. Heavy frost may damage the foliage, but recovery is quick.
Sprawling Cape Plumbago is low maintenance and pretty much disease- and pest-free. After the plant becomes established, it is considered drought tolerant. Fast growing, it matures at approximately 3 feet high with a 4 foot spread. For best bloom, plant in full sun and fertilize in spring with a 10-10-10 mix. Preferred is fertile, well-drained soil whether in the ground or a container.
This sturdy plant is deer-resistant but attracts butterflies and hummingbirds. When winter temperatures dip to the teens, protect with frost cloth or other coverings. Pruning in late winter promotes blooming on new growth, removes any cold damage, and controls plant size.
Because the shades of blue may vary, purchasing a plant in bloom will ascertain the exact color desired. Among favorites are “Imperial Blue,” “Royal Cape,” or “Alba,” which is a white selection.
Desert Plumbago (Plumbago scandens) is a tidy, globe-shaped perennial with many entwined stems, native to southern Arizona and the tropical Americas. Interestingly, its small glossy green leaves turn a deep polished red during winter. Small brilliant white flowers cluster at stem ends, and due to a sticky center substance, sparkle in the light. The long bloom season lasts from May to September, year around during mild winters.
This Plumbago will thrive with regular weekly watering. Extremely drought-tolerant, it copes by shedding leaves during dry periods. This is not considered handsome by some gardeners. Because of its many small, thin stems, this is a hard plant to prune. To invigorate the plant and produce a tidier form, every few years trim down to 1 to 2 feet tall in late winter. It is cold hardy to 15 degrees F.
Seasonally, Desert Plumbago’s red foliage adds color to the garden. Later it becomes like a new plant producing fresh green leaves. Within the Trichocereus beds at The Arid Garden, public garden in Desert Hills I, are three mature “Summer Snow” plants, currently full of little white flowers amid its rosy red leaves.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.