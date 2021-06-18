Relaxation should be synonymous with the use of pools and patios. However, homeowners may mention the ongoing need for housekeeping with brooms and blowers in these places of entertainment. Plants for such locations should be clean, unarmed, heat tolerant, and able to provide a soft, colorful, lush dimension to the space.
In this heat-scorched desert, shade is a priority. Besides planting trees, other choices are installation of patio covers, ramadas, pergolas, or contemporary sail-cloth awnings.
Staying with the natural effect, among the cleanest trees is the Mastic (Pistacia lentiscus). This tree is evergreen, grows slowly, and creates almost no seasonal litter. The Arid Garden, public demonstration garden off Camino Encanto in Desert Hills I. has an identified 10-year-old specimen.
Among shrub-type plants with little debris are two milkweed varieties, Pineleaf (Asclepias linaria) and Desert Milkweed (Asclepias subulate), as well as the Candelilla (Euphorbia antisyphilitica). These plants add an interesting structural element, bloom during summer, and attract a variety of butterflies.
Elephant Food (Portulacaria afra) is a shrub-like succulent perfect for growing in a container. Its twisted branches are lined with green, fleshy leaves which make it ideal for use as a bonsai plant. A fast grower, it is drought tolerant, easily propagated from cuttings and again, no litter.
Unarmed is a term meaning not having thorns, spines, or sharp edges… all very important near the patio or pool. Surprisingly, this describes a large number of cactus and succulents.
Squid Agave (Agave bracteosa) is a mid-sized, bright green, totally soft, architectural plant. Another is Foxtail Agave (Agave attenuata), which also has no sharp spines or leaf margins. This is a blue-green plant best grown in a container so it can be moved to a protected place when winter temperatures reach 30-degrees Fahrenheit.
Partridge Breast Aloe (Aloe variegata) is a small erect plant, striped much like the partridge bird. It produces vivid springtime salmon-colored flowers. Blue Elf is another dwarf aloe, this one with steel-blue leaves and striking coral flowers. Both of these aloes have long flowering periods during which they easily attract hummingbirds.
Red Yucca (Hesperaloe parviflora) is a tidy plant with red flowers that remain on tall stalks for weeks. For contrast, its cousin Yellow Yucca grows to 3-feet tall and has creamy-yellow flowers spring through autumn. These two clumping perennials make a perfectly neat combination with little care needed.
Among plants that attract attention to the pool or patio areas yet produce only modest amounts of litter is the Gopher Plant (Euphorbia rigida). Its unique appearance is spiced with chartreuse-green, stacked leaves and bright, showy spring flowers. This plant works well in clean areas if the pods are removed before they ripen and scatter seeds.
It is possible to enjoy the coolness of a summer afternoon poolside or on the patio by selecting lush trees, shrubs, cacti and succulents that produce little or no litter.