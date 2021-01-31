GV Gardeners: Outdoor activities for cool, sweet February

February is a month for patience, waiting for the danger of late season frosts to pass and springtime warmth to begin. Don’t let warm days suggest that it is time to put the frost coverings away. Continue listening closely to weather forecasts and be ready to protect any cold-sensitive plants on nights the temperature suddenly dips.
Continue the care of your colorful annuals with a monthly application of fertilizer. Those in containers can be fertilized with a water-soluble general solution every other week. If using time-release fertilizer, remember that it is effective only half as long in the desert as stated on the package.
To extend bloom periods, deadhead spent flowers. As early spring temperatures begin to increase, continue watering plants the same amount but increase the frequency slightly. This can mean a little adjustment of the irrigation timer.
This month, start with the first of three annual feedings for citrus. Always water trees well before applying a high-nitrogen mix under the tree canopy. After applying, soak the soil again to help with the release of nutrients. A chart with easy-to-follow fertilizing instructions is available from the Green Valley Extension Office. Call your request or questions to 520-648-0808.
Roses should have had their severe January pruning, and by mid-February their feeding schedule can be resumed. Since cactus and succulents are warm-season growers, they do not need feeding now.
About now Salvia plants may appear a bit weary with a thinning, woody appearance. To encourage new green growth and promote heavier bloom, cut these small bushes back to 12 to 14 inches high. Additionally any large Texas Rangers in the landscape can begun being reduced by about 25 percent.
It is recommended to wait another month before pruning damaged foliage from Lantana, Bougainvilla, Hopbush, Mexican Purple Sage, and Russian Sage.
Attracted to new tender growth and flower buds, Aphids will begin to show up with warmer temperatures. To control, wash away with sprays of water from the hose, or use insecticidal soap sprays. These tiny sucking insects play havoc with many plants, especially small ones. Though difficult to get rid of, their numbers can be controlled by starting early in the season.
Don’t forget that February is known as “The Month of Love.” Floral shops and nurseries are well-stocked with options such as hot-pink Cyclamen, Dianthus, Kalanchoe, sweet-scented Hyacinth, colorful miniature Rose bushes, and “Valentine” Emu bushes.
Most of these plants will last for days or weeks with little care, even if your love is not a gardener … and if you don’t have a valentine, why not treat yourself to a bit of February’s living color!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.