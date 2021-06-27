GV Gardeners: Oleanders: Are they Beauties or Beasts?

Oleander (Nerium oleander) is a native of North African deserts and one of the most heat- and drought-tolerant shrubs in our area. However, it is often considered by landscape professionals to be over-used and out of proportion for typical small properties.
These exotic plants prosper in the desert heat, but can be damaged by temperatures below 20-degrees Fahrenheit. The popular dwarf varieties are most cold sensitive, but all types recover rapidly in spring.
Cane-like, strong stems are densely covered with dark green foliage. Because of their size, Oleanders are best used at the edges of larger properties. Some have been pruned into trees for use in smaller, intimate spaces such as patios. Robust and dependable, these plants are used in median strips or as street trees throughout the Tucson area.
Oleander flowers may be single or double, in colors of pink, salmon, red, soft yellow and white. Some bloom throughout summer until nights become too cool. Many have a lightly sweet fragrance. Pods may follow, releasing airborne seeds which can provoke hay fever sufferers.
Probably the largest Oleander and the most vigorous grower is “Sister Agnes,” with its pure white flowers. Among popular dwarf plants are any of the “Petite” series available in a wide choice of blossom colors. These smaller plants mature between 3 to 5 feet high, compact enough for successfully growing in containers.
Now for the negatives of Oleanders. Each part of this shrub is poisonous, containing sap that can irritate skin or eyes. When given too much water, they will grow into a towering giant that can smother small landscapes. Invasive roots may be running amok beneath yards without the gardener’s knowledge. They can expand their root systems through the soil where it can destroy underground pipes and crack or raise structural walls.
If over-watered, new leaves may yellow and, along with spent flowers, can create masses of litter. Plants trained into trees will prolifically sprout suckers from the base which need to be pulled out, rather than simply cutting off.
Often a backhoe is needed to remove mature plants and their extensive root systems. Under favorable conditions, these vigorous growers can produce a dense hedge up to 6 feet high in just three growing seasons. Depending on variety, they may grow half as wide as they are high, easily reaching 25 feet tall or more at maturity.
Oleander blight, or leaf scorch, is a devastating disease that quickly kills older specimen. It is spread by the Smoketree Sharpshooter insect and without a current defense for this bacterial disease, many Oleanders will eventually die. Many have already succumbed in the Phoenix area.
Despite the negative aspects, when in bloom Oleander continues to be a show-stopper. Drive by the Green Valley Post Office area and be impressed by the colorful, street-side hedge. When they produce such dazzling splendor, it is difficult not to love these exotic giants!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.