GV Gardeners: October, a busy month in new season

During October, weather conditions become ideal and experienced gardeners get excited about the new growing season. Desert dwellers can now comfortably enjoy the outdoors, just as those elsewhere are storing their gardening tools for the year.
Plants seem aware that October’s reduced humidity and fewer 100 degree days produce ideal growing conditions. Soil remains warm, so transplants have the opportunity to develop strong root systems with which they can support vigorous spring growth … so let’s get planting.
Among desert perennials that may be planted now are: Salvias, Moss Verbena, Poliomintha, Baja Fairy Duster, Chihuahuan Sage, Globe Mallow, Mount Lemmon Marigold, Desert Spoon, Deer Grass, and most cactus.
All types of hardy ground covers, shrubs, trees, and vines flourish when planted this month. To create privacy in the landscape, Hopbush, Jojoba, Aloysia, Bush Dalea, Texas Mountain Laurel, and Woolly Butterfly Bush may be chosen.
For cool weather color in the garden, it is time to set out transplants of favored annuals such as: Snapdragons, Pansy, Viola, Petunia, Sweet Alyssum, Calendula, Poppies, Portulaca, and Stock. Also be amazed at how well most Geraniums (Pelargonium spec.) thrive during mild desert winters.
Why not add a few herbs to the garden or patio containers? Consider Chives, Thyme, Oregano, and Mexican Tarragon transplants or sow seed of Cilantro, Parsley, or Dill. Use these in the kitchen, or to add a touch of “barrio garden” with colorful Talavera pots.
October is the time to spread wildflower seed. Choose a sunny space; gently scratch the soil; broadcast seeds; cover with a thin layer of soil. Keep the area moist until seeds germinate; a daily light sprinkling will do. There are packets of desert wildflower mixes. If only one variety is preferred, often available at garden centers and hardware stores are Desert Bluebells, African Daisy, Arizona Lupines, California Poppies, and Penstemon.
For small-scale vegetable growing, toss a few seeds into the pots with your ornamentals. These help to fill the containers with a soft background color, while providing fresh treats in the kitchen. Among recommendations are: Arugula, Spinach, Swiss Chard, Radishes, or any of the various distinctive lettuces.
For a full vegetable garden, October is the time to set out transplants of Kale, Cabbage, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Garlic Cloves, and Onion or Shallot sets. Any already-established Tomato plants will soon begin setting their fruit. It is often amazing to newcomers to learn that the winter salad bowl can be harvested from the desert!
As temperatures cool later this month, drip irrigation systems should be adjusted to reduce the frequency of watering times. The duration of each watering session should remain the same. Additionally, in general hold off on pruning or fertilizing during October.
Instead of prospects for freezing winds, snow, and ice, this month desert dwellers enjoy clear skies, briskly cooler days, and the opportunity for more gardening successes.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.