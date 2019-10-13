GV Gardeners: Now's the time to plant a tree

October is the recommended time to plant trees and shrubs. Although the air is cooler, the soil remains warm enough to encourage new root growth. Planting a tree requires more than preparing a hole and dropping the plant into it.
Before choosing a tree, do some important homework. Compare its expected size at maturity with the space available for planting. A tree may be small at the nursery, but matures at a height and spread of more than 30 feet. If you are part of a homeowners association, be sure your selection is on their approval list.
How far will the tree grow from sidewalks, patio, house and utilities? It is always suggested to call Arizona Blue Stake at 1-800-782-5348 to request someone locate and mark any underground utility lines. Also ascertain that soil in the planting area is reasonably free of construction materials or debris.
Test drainage in the selected space by digging a hole 1-foot deep, filling it completely with water twice during the day. Drainage is poor if any water is still there 24 hours after the second filling. It may be necessary to select another location. If a thin layer of hard pan is apparent, chimney holes can be dug through it.
The planting hole should be no deeper than the root ball, with top roots level with or slightly above surrounding soil surface. The hole also should be at least a shovel’s width wider than the root ball to allow new roots to grow horizontally. Grafted trees, such as citrus, should have the graft union above final grade with the union facing away from afternoon sun.
Carefully remove the tree from its nursery container, avoiding major root ball damage. Place large containers on their side and slide the pot away from the root ball. Score the root ball to disturb the surface and to cut any circling roots. This will assist roots to grow into surrounding soil.
After removing large rocks or debris, use the soil dug from the hole to fill around the roots. Fill, but do not pack the soil. Do not add organic amendments such as manure, compost or topsoil. New roots should adapt to existing native soil, not decline to grow beyond the richer amended soil.
Trim off any dead, damaged or diseased branches, and remove nursery stake and ties. Next, build an irrigation well or berm at the edge of the root ball to prevent water run-off. Slowly hand water the tree area, wetting thoroughly. Mulch with 2 to 4 inches of organic material, which should not touch the trunk.
Keep soil evenly moist around the tree. If temperatures are high, daily watering may be needed. Gradually lengthen intervals between watering as the season cools. All new plantings need supplemental water until they are established, or for one complete growing season.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.