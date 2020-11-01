GV Gardeners: November tasks in our desert landscape

Arizona gardeners have begun to wonder if this year there would be “frost on the pumpkin.” However, in our part of the Santa Cruz River Valley, the average first frost can be expected in mid-November. Eventually cool days arrive to remind us that the brief, hopefully mild winter is just around the corner. Even native plants have endured an especially challenging summer, and now the survivors must prepare to cope with winter conditions.
Most landscape plants slow down activity during the next few months, so require less water and nutrients. Nevertheless, during November there are still important tasks for the desert gardener. One of the most timely is preparing a frost protection plan for defense of citrus, roses, and other cold-sensitive plants.
The use of low-watt lights, old bed sheets, light blankets, newspaper, or commercial frost cloth is recommended. Plants will freeze at the point of contact with plastic, so its use is not advised.
Be ready to cover growing tips of columnar cactus with inverted styrofoam cups. Small potted plants can be moved under patio cover, house eaves, or beneath an evergreen tree or large shrub. Near a masonry wall is a good location because the wall absorbs the day’s heat and slowly releases it at night when temperatures dip.
Large containers can be covered with an old bath towel, blanket or sheet. It is suggested to remove these covers daily. Commercial frost cloth allows air and approximately 85 percent of available light in, so may be left on plants for several days. Generally, native plants are not seriously affected by cold desert nights.
Now is the time to plant colorful annuals such as Pansy, Petunia, Snapdragon, and Stock. Frost-tolerant woody shrubs such as Texas Ranger, Cassias, Hopbush, Texas Mountain Laurel, Cordias, Salvia, and Fairy Dusters can also be planted. Garden center selections are spectacular now. There is still time to scatter wildflower seed, but preferably by mid-month. Continued light hand-watering of developing wildflower seedlings is important.
Do not prune or fertilize plants during November. Either will encourage new, tender growth easily damaged by cold. Irrigation controllers should be adjusted to increase the number of days between watering, allowing the duration of each watering to remain the same. It is also a good time to check emitters to verify that they are working properly.
With the new year not far away, could the medians in your Homeowner Association use some refreshing? Green Valley Gardeners, a local service club made up of gardeners, is offering to work with HOAs to continue sprucing up community medians during 2021. For more information, contact co-chairwoman Phyllis Barboza at swiftdoe@comcast.net.
November begins the season of usual mild winter temperatures accompanied by sunny days, vibrant landscapes, and glorious winter sunsets. Prepare to enjoy!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.