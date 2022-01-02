GV Gardeners: New month, new season, new year

Customarily, January brings the lowest temperatures of the year, so there is still time to protect any cold-sensitive plants in the landscape. Carefully secure a covering of old bedsheets, light blankets, commercial frost cloth, or styrofoam cups, especially on those that are neither native nor desert-adapted.
Watering should also be given close attention this month. Many horticulturists state that January watering of trees may be the most important of the year. A long, slow soak now makes for a more vigorous tree during the long, hot summer ahead. Both native and non-desert trees appreciate a deep watering once this month.
Roses should be watered every two weeks throughout January. This is also the time for their first major pruning of the year.
Established citrus trees require water every three-to-four weeks. Use a soil probe to measure and be sure that you are watering down to a 3-foot depth. Be aware that wetting the soil to this depth may take several hours. Of course, manage all water needs based on rainfall received.
This month do not prune cold-sensitive trees, evergreens, or legumes such as Acacia, Ironwood, Mesquite, or Palo Verde. However, deciduous trees such as Arizona Ash, Pistache, and Kidneywood may be pruned now.
Mesquite leaves normally turn brown and begin falling now, but cold temperatures cause native Velvet Mesquite trees to quickly lose their leaves. South American Mesquite, favored by area landscapers, lose their foliage more gradually, often up until new leaves begin to emerge.
Continue to water annuals and perennials during January, preferably in daylight hours. Cactus and succulents can be watered every four-to-five weeks when there has been no rainfall.
It is recommended to add a 4-inch layer of organic mulch such as dried leaves, pine needles, straw, or bark chips around plants. This will insulate roots, conserve moisture, and prevent frost heave which can force shallow roots out of the soil.
If you are a vegetable grower, now is the time to start seeds indoors for transplants that will be ready for the garden in 8 to 12 weeks.
At the Arid Garden, volunteers are also currently cleaning debris from perennial beds, gathering fallen pine cones, repairing recently dug ground squirrel tunnels, deadheading late blooms then scattering their seeds, thinning overgrown Agave patches, plus lubricating and readying tools for spring activity.
May you each have many happy days and gardening successes during the coming new year!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.