GV Gardeners: Need last-minute gift for favorite gardener?

Selecting the perfect gift for a special someone with defined interests makes the job easier. If they have an attraction to gardening, active or not, the options can be many.
Perhaps the most important tool for working in the desert landscape is a pair of sturdy thorn-resistant gloves. When choosing, keep in mind that appearance isn’t vital while confronting an errant Cholla or overgrown Pyracantha.
Gardening reference books are always popular, particularly if the author is from the local area. Tucson region offerings include “Cool Plants for Hot Gardens” by Greg Starr, “The Gardener’s Guide to Cactus” by Scott Calhoun, and “Father Kino’s Herbs” by Jacqueline Soule.
Since a dedicated gardener never has too many plants, a world of gift suggestions opens up. For instance, inspire your gardener to start a new holiday tradition with a Christmas Cactus that will bloom annually during this season. Its petite flowers in shades of pink, red, or pure white add natural sparkle to home decorations.
During the cool season, Mediterranean native Cyclamen is most popular. The bright pink, white, rich red, or purple flowers have upswept petals that set off its variegated leaf patterns whether indoors or out.
Why not help create an old-fashioned Christmas in a limited space by giving a small tabletop tree? Decorated or not, creatively pruned Rosemary trees not only look like the holiday, but also add a sweet, herbal scent wafting throughout the house.
Among other gift possibilities are bare or potted Amaryllis bulbs which can produce typical to rare and exotic flowers in shades of red, pink, deep burgundy, or apple green. An interesting choice is an Amaryllis bulb encased in wax, full of stored energy and moisture, ready to burst to life with brilliantly colored blossoms
These are such simple choices that a green thumb is not required; therefore, great for non-gardeners.
Because gardeners share their space with songbirds, there is often a special relationship between them. Ceramic or exotic metal bird baths, bird houses, feeders, and nesting boxes each add another touch of cheer to the garden and its winged visitors.
Other selections might include: ergonomically designed tools, weather stations, garden angels, dancing metal chickens, concrete gnomes, resin cats, glass gazing balls, bright ceramic geckos, or colorful locally-made totem poles. How about a comfortable resting bench with a soft, all-weather cushion for break time in the garden? Or a portable fire pit for cool evenings?
There is still time to decide on that perfect gift for your gardener … for the last minute choice, consider the feasibility of a gift certificate from a local garden center, nursery, or bookstore. Your gardener can then make their own gift selection.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.