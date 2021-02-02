GV Gardeners: Native plants that resist hungry javelina

New residents may be curious and surprised when meeting a group of chunky, pig-like, somewhat smelly creatures wandering through the landscape around sunset. Javelina (Collared Peccary) are omnivores that primarily eat roots, cacti, succulent bulbs, tubers, pods, seeds, worms, and insects. Their preferred food is prickly pear cactus because of its high moisture content.
Keep in mind that when hungry enough, javelina will eat anything, especially tender, new growth of most plants. However, there are some native plants that they avoid much of the time. Following are a few javelina-resistant plants found in this area.
• Artemisia with its strong, unpleasantly medicinal scent, discourages a number of insects and animals, including sensitive-nosed javelina. Grown for its soft silver foliage, this plant can effortlessly light up a shady corner of the garden.
• Cholla Cactus is covered with vicious thorns and joints that easily break off and grab hold of whatever is close by. This is a plant from which javelina, hikers, and gardeners alike learn to keep their distance.
• Fairydusters are woody-stemmed shrubs with many small but nasty thorns. Being extremely drought tolerant, these plants contain little moisture or scent to attract more than hummingbirds.
• Gopher Spurge, an evergreen perennial with unique form and appearance, contains a milky sap which can easily irritate skin and eyes. Clusters of chartreuse-yellow flowers are followed by small brown seedpods that explode upon ripening.
• Trailing Indigo is an attractive, fast-growing perennial groundcover with numerous fine stems that root along the ground as they grow. These stems create a dense webbing that may completely cover the soil surface, discouraging investigation and digging by javelina.
When thinking “resistant,” keep in mind that occasionally families of javelina will invade the landscape simply to tip over containers, pull out plants, wallow in soft ground, chase one another through the garden … in other words, create some “Javelina fun.”
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in Sahuarita.