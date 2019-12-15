GV Gardeners: Native plants easily adapt to remarkable temperature swings

Plants are amazing! The temperature of their summer leaf surface in direct desert sun will reach 120 degrees Fahrenheit. During winter that same leaf may need to withstand nighttime lows of 12 degrees for several hours. Particularly native plants have adapted to these remarkable temperature swings.
Who among you who have been in Santa Cruz Valley for the past 10 years still recall “catastrophic February” of 2011? Temperatures dropped into the mid-teens for 12-hour durations and winds gusted at 20 to 30 miles per hour for three nights in a row. There was much plant damage as well as lots of casualties in the landscape. However, there were also survivors, some of which surprised even trained horticulturists.
During that severe cold event, heavy damage was apparent on Indian Fig Prickly Pear, Oleander, Monstrosa (totem pole) cactus, Bulbine, Feather Bush, Mexican Fence Post cactus, and Hopbushes. Astonishingly, Mesquite and African Sumac trees although also injured, eventually produced replacement foliage.
Several varieties of usually robust Cassia bushes and most Citrus trees initially appeared to have been killed, but slowly rebounded to near-normal. Some of the Australian native Acacia trees did not survive and had to be removed, particularly Shoestring Acacias (Acacia stenophylla).
Among plants that endured the severe conditions were: Desert Spoon, Rosemary, Aloysia, Dyssodia, Pentstemon, Artemisia, Yucca, Gopher Spurge, Angelita Daisy, and most varieties of Agave. Examples of cold hardy cactus were Trichocereus, Pincushions, Texas Bi-colors, Claret Cup Hedgehog, and Barrel Cactus. Mastic and Texas Mountain Laurel trees survived unharmed.
Interestingly, cold hardiness is a relative term depending on a number of variables.
Established plants tend to be more resilient than those recently planted. A number will survive sustained periods of cold with little damage while others may be killed from a single event. Condition of the plant prior to winter may also be critical.
Of course, the low temperature reached is important, but so is the length of time it stays coldest. Certain plants may appear dead on the surface, yet are root hardy and will reappear with the arrival of warmth.
“Hardening off” of plants prior to the arrival of winter will help prevent serious cold damage. When night temperatures gradually fall during October and November, plants will become naturally toughened. This process can also be helped by cutting back supplemental water and fertilizer late in the growing season.
A freeze each winter is not uncommon here. To be bettered prepared, get to know your plants, their strengths and weaknesses. Do your research by consulting reference data, talking with a Master Gardener at the local extension office (520-648-0808), or asking your favorite nurseryman for advice about purchasing plants that can survive a typical winter in the desert.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.