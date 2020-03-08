GV Gardeners: Native garden plants attract native birds

Following is a quote from author Ken Kroesen: “Native plants offer healthy and diverse bird food. They also provide birds with places to roost, nest, and hide from predators — things that feeders cannot do.”
This does not suggest that feeders are not recommended, but when it comes to creating a “bird habitat” it may be best to start with plants. Commercial bird feeders are costly to keep filled and can encourage a constant mess around the yard and patio. Birds are often selective and throw out seeds they do not want, thereby sowing what we identify as weeds throughout the landscape.
Then there is the situation of rodents and javelina coming to eat seed left on the ground. These may next be followed by snakes in search of a meal, presenting an unwelcome sight for the backyard gardener. Much of this can be avoided by simply planting the right shrubs, trees and plants. When looking at options, keep in mind that native plants attract native birds.
Birds also need shelter and water to survive. The more of these needs you can satisfy, the more birds you will attract. If you enjoy the songs of cardinals, finches and quail, choose seed-producing natives such as Desert Marigold (Baileya multiradiata), Brittlebush (Encelia farinosa), and Bee Bush (Aloysia wrightii).
When attracting seed-eaters, deadheading of spent flowers should be kept to a minimum. Bee Bush seems to have figured this out, because its tiny flowers and subsequent seeds are at branch ends, often just out of the gardener’s reach!
Local “show-off” thrashers and mockingbirds prefer native plants with fruits such as varieties of Prickly Pear (Opuntia spec), Wolfberry (Lycium macrodon), or Desert Hackberry tree (Celtis pallida). With their thick, twisted branches, hackberry trees also provide small birds with a safe shelter from weather extremes and larger predators.
Brightly colored, tubular flowers are known as hummingbird magnets. Among their favorites are Autumn Sage (Salvia greggii) and all of its many hybrids with dazzling red, pink, magenta and coral blossoms. Orioles and verdins cannot resist nectar-rich Mexican Honeysuckle (Justicia spicigera), Penstemon (Penstemon spec), Cape Honeysuckle (Tecomaria capensis), and Agave blooms.
Saguaro (Carnegiea gigantea), the icon of our desert, is grand in stature and form, but also can be quite entertaining with all of its feathered inhabitants. Nature’s apartment building provides the antics of noisy residents such as Gila woodpeckers, American kestrel, starlings, and their uninvited visitors. In season the saguaro further encourages pollinators such as the white-winged dove to migrate here for its sweet, moist fruits.
One last thought is that nearly all songbirds must occasionally add insects to their diet. This presents yet another way our feathered visitors find sustenance in our landscape … while at the same time they are helping to protect our plants. Why not reconsider pesticide use and allow the birds to assist with keeping insect populations in check?
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.