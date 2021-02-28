GV Gardeners: Month of March in desert landscape

The month of March is a busy time in the garden. Despite sometimes summer-like weather, the Santa Cruz Valley still risks the shock of an exceptionally cold night.
Don’t be in too big a hurry to store the frost protection cloths. Statistics show that through mid-month, killing frosts can still occur in this area.
Winter litter will ultimately need to be cleaned out. A number of plants are root hardy, yet may be injured down to ground level. For example, when new green growth begins to appear, it is a signal to cut away dead and damaged branches on Lantana, Bougainvillea, Birds of Paradise, Russian Sage, Mexican Purple Sage, Cape Honeysuckle, Yellowbells, and other tender plants.
If Texas Rangers have become overgrown, this is the time to trim them. Maintain the natural shape of the shrub while carefully reducing the overall size a little at a time. Use hand pruners; never powered hedge trimmers! With precise shaping, it should not be necessary to prune further this season which would reduce blossoms.
Please, no mushrooms, lollipops, or space ships!
A good time to plant Agave, Fairyduster, Yellowbells, Birds of Paradise, Ruellia, Cactus, native and desert-adapted trees and shrubs, is mid- to late March. This is also the right time to plant citrus trees. Keep in mind the citrus “cold hardiness scale” when choosing a citrus. The most frost-sensitive are Limes, followed by Lemons, Grapefruit, Tangelo, Sweet Oranges, Mandarins, and Kumquat.
During March, vegetable growers continue to harvest from their cool season gardens: Swiss Chard, Cabbage, Cauliflower, Kale, Brussels Sprouts, Carrots, Beets, and Broccoli. Some gardeners are now preparing their plots for transplants of Tomatoes, Peppers, Beans, Corn, and Squash.
To help control insect numbers in months to come, start monitoring them now. For example, aphids, spider mites, and thrips begin to appear with warm days. Most can be dislodged with a strong jet of water from the garden hose, or by use of a soap spray. Spider mites particularly are drawn to hot, dusty surfaces so spray leaves regularly with water to remove dust and raise humidity around plants.
When digging in the soil, watch for signs of early infestations of grubs eating around roots, especially of cactus and herbaceous plants. These larva will need to be eradicated with a commercial insecticide. Unfortunately, a general product can also kill certain beneficial insects, so read the package thoroughly and use the minimum amount recommended.
Working in the landscape this special time of year can help the gardener enjoy the feel of warm sun on the skin, happy songbird sounds, and those certain sweet scents of spring. During March, be ready to celebrate the season with new enthusiasm and promise.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.