GV Gardeners: Monsoon season’s toxic weeds

Botanists define a weed as “any plant that is growing where a human wants a different kind of plant or no plants at all.” When poisonous, there is little reason for encouraging their presence. Following are just three examples of local toxic “weeds.”
Desert Tobacco (Nicotiana obtusifolia) is commonly found in washes where it blooms randomly throughout the year in response to rain. Tubular flowers with flared petals are cream to greenish-white. Its sticky, foul-smelling leaves contain nicotine and were smoked both in ceremonies and casually by some Native Americans.
This Arizona native is a member of the Potato family, grows 3 to 4 feet high and, with monsoon season moisture, rapidly spreads throughout the cultivated garden.
Considered a perennial herb, all parts of Desert Tobacco contain toxic alkaloids, making it highly poisonous.
At The Arid Garden, demonstration garden in Desert Hills, volunteers recently pulled up six 4-feet-high, blooming Desert Tobacco plants that were not seen there just two weeks before. With the currently moist soil, it is easy to remove weeds.
Southwestern Pipevine (Aristolochia watsonii) can best be described as a rambling perennial vine which during monsoon season shows up throughout even the neatest landscapes. Its narrow, arrowhead-shaped, 1-inch leaves seem to pop up over night, with multiple inches of wandering vine between. Over years this plant has also been called Indian Root and Snakeroot for when it was used as a remedy for snakebite by some Native Americans.
Today this vine is primarily used to attract and propagate the spectacular Pipevine Swallowtail Butterfly. This large, blue-winged butterfly lays its eggs on the plant and subsequently the caterpillars feed on the toxic leaves. Because of this, some of the poison in the foliage is incorporated into the developing butterfly, which naturally discourages its predators.
Both heat and drought tolerant, Pipevine is difficult to keep out of the garden. All parts of the plant are toxic if ingested.
Sacred Datura (Datura meteloides) is another member of the Potato Family, often found in washes and along roadsides throughout the United States. It has beautiful, pure white 6-inch diameter flowers that open in early evening, close the following day when the sun hits them, then promptly wilt and die. The many sweetly fragrant flowers are pollinated by moths at night.
This robust perennial has a swollen underground root and is cold hardy to
0-degrees Fahrenheit. If ingested, all parts of the Sacred Datura are poisonous. It was, however, one of the most important medicinal plants for early Native Americans. Because of its hallucinogenic powers, Shamans long considered this plant sacred.
The monsoon season brings us welcome rainfall, cooler temperatures, exciting thunderstorms, summer wildflowers, surprising rainbows, and weeds … some toxic. Therefore, enjoy the pleasures of the season and carefully deal with the toxic weeds as necessary.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.