GV Gardeners: Monsoon season in the Sonoran Desert

Especially for new desert residents, perhaps it is time for a lesson on Monsoon Season 101. Officially beginning on June 15, this period reliably begins only when environmental conditions are just right. Be ready to watch for building of afternoon clouds resulting in brief yet blustery thunderstorms, and concluding with pleasantly cool evenings.
Maybe we should first define monsoon, an Arabic word used in ancient history to describe alternating wind directions. Simplified, monsoon refers to a seasonal shift of wind.
During summer months in Arizona, the winds change from west or northwest to a south or southeast direction. This shift of winds, or monsoon, is caused by the blend of movement of the Bermuda high and the intense heat of the desert.
A strong southerly current over Arizona brings in moisture from the Gulf of California and Gulf of Mexico. Upon encountering the higher terrain, this current gets lifted and can form thunderstorms containing heavy rainfall, strong gusty winds, and often hail.
As much as 70 percent of our total annual rainfall may occur during the Monsoon. After tolerating weeks of drought, many desert plants are prepared to take advantage of this brief wet season.
Groundwater in the desert is very alkaline and high in salts. Rainfall is neutral and nearly devoid of salts. Plants and trees value rain water much more than they do processed water from irrigation systems. All of a sudden after a shower, it seems that the desert turns from brown to fresh green.
Don’t expect the monsoon season to produce storms every day. These actually occur in what is known as “bursts and breaks.” There may be bursts of thunderstorms for several days due to weak upper atmosphere disturbances. During this period, microbursts may also be experienced.
Microbursts occur when rapidly descending air currents hit the ground and spread as fast-moving horizontal winds. Carrying dust and debris, reaching speeds of 100 mph or more, these winds are much like tornados. Though it has and can again happen, tornados rarely occur in Arizona.
Violent thunderstorms can dump much rain and hail over a small area in a brief period. The desert’s sparse vegetation may not hold the water back, so flash floods can quickly develop. Washes and arroyos rapidly fill to the brim.
Intermittently when the Bermuda high becomes stronger over Mexico, there may be a break with significant decrease in storm activity lasting a day or longer. During those hot sunny days, the higher humidity can feel especially oppressing.
Although we have complained of the increased humidity, flooded roadways, bad hair days, and noisy skies, the monsoon season is too soon gone. Typically in September, winds will return to a westerly or northwesterly direction … a signal that the monsoon season is over for another year.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.