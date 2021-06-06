GV Gardeners: Meet the Desert Rose succulent

For the Green Valley News
Adenium (Adenium obesum), also known as Desert Rose, is a native of Africa and the Arabian Peninsula. This tropical succulent grows well in the arid desert, able to store water in its chunky, sculptural stems. The robust desert dweller adapts to nearly any condition as long as there is plenty of sun, warm temperatures, and especially well-draining soil.
Horticulturist Mark Dimmitt, retired from Arizona Sonora Desert Museum, took an interest in this group of plants and, with his hybridizing, it has become an obsession for growers worldwide. As a result, the genus has flourished with more flower colors, larger blossoms, and more variety.
This is a perfect container plant for the hot, sunny, arid Southwest. It provides uniquely thick, architectural stems with the addition of rich-colored, tubular flowers over a long period. Its bright blossoms attract hummingbirds, butterflies, and bees.
Care required for Adenium is minimal, with careful watering a must. When thoroughly dry, water slowly, evenly saturating the soil; watering less is preferred to more. Its stems are reservoirs for water storage, and a pervasive problem with this plant is root rot; do not overwater!
Another important requirement is protecting the plant from freezing temperatures during its dormant winter season.
Sun stimulates bloom production, generally during two periods annually. Outdoors, whether in a container or the garden, this plant will be in flower from early spring through summer. It will then rest for 6 to 8 weeks, resuming bloom again in early autumn.
When next temperatures turn to a consistent 50 degrees, cut back on watering and give the plant a hard pruning before taking it indoors for the winter months. Keep it in a warm room with bright, indirect light. This is a critical time for an Adenium, as it must be kept on the dry side until spring warming. Winter root rot is the single most common reason for Adenium deaths.
Use a light feeding of slow-release fertilizer, such as 20-20-20 diluted by half, every couple of weeks during its bloom periods; none when it is resting.
This plant will grow to fill nearly any size pot, but also will limit growth if kept restricted. When repotting, raise the plant a few inches, exposing more of the succulent root base (caudex), considered a big part of the plant’s beauty. The use of fresh “Cactus Mix” soil is recommended.
Adeniums are subject to common plant pests such as scale, spider mites, and mealy bugs. Damage occurs most frequently when the plant is indoors, rarely killing it but lowering its vigor. At first sign of pests, use a daily soapy water spray to control them.
Seasoned gardeners recommend treating an Adenium as a tropical plant in spring and summer; and as a cactus in autumn and winter. Whether as an indoor feature or warm climate addition to a patio display, this “statement plant” is guaranteed to add sculptural interest and floral extravagance.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.