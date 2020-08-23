GV Gardeners: Magical invasion time for Prickly Pear

Prickly Pear cactus have found a home in many of our landscapes because they are easy to propagate, need modest maintenance, and use little water. These native plants can be found throughout the Americas from South America to the Arctic Circle.
Now beginning to show up on many prickly pear are conspicuous cottony masses of soft white wax. When crushed, the white spot magically turns into a deep red blob. This is Cochineal Scale, an insect with quite a history.
Cochineal evolved with prickly pear in the New World and was used by the Aztecs for dying and painting. When entering Mexico City, Cortes and his conquistadors found previously unknown bright yarns that had been dyed with Cochineal. Thereafter, samples made their way to Spain in the early 1500s and became the most important source of red dye until synthetic dyes began arriving in the 1850s.
This remarkable insect is still a source of the dye used by microbiologists to stain slide specimen. The distinctive red-coat uniforms of the British Army were dyed with Cochineal Scale. It continues to be produced commercially in Mexico and India to manufacture permanent red coloring for cosmetics, foods, and artists’ paint. It is often listed as an ingredient called “carmine” on labels of gelatins, candy, fruit juices, shampoos, and other red products.
Cochineal Scale is a sucking insect that uses a cotton-like wax for protection of the females and their egg masses. As she feeds, the immobile female creates eggs beneath her abdomen. These hatch into immobile nymphs that feed for three weeks. This is when they are spread among the cactus, often carried on the feet of birds.
Next the nymphs spin a waxy fiber that protects them from predators and weather. Tiny females have neither wings nor legs; males have both. The female pushes a hole into the prickly pear skin and sits in place for the balance of her life, sucking out plant juices. Even with her waxy protection, she may become prey to birds and predatory insects such as the Ladybug.
Young females may be blown by the wind to another host prickly pear where they will repeat the reproduction process. Males will fly around to search for a mate, then die within a few days.
Cochineal infestation can weaken and occasionally kill its Prickly Pear host. Although unattractive, damage is mostly negligible. Usually a blast from the garden hose will expose and wash the insects off. It is almost magical to watch these small white masses quickly turn bright red as the water spray hits them.
This tiny insect has become an important part of food processing, cosmetics production, textile manufacturing, international commerce, science, and probably many an artists’ palette … a big endeavor when considering that it takes over 70,000 Cochineal insects to produce a single pound of their valuable dye!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley are. Her articles are featured weekly.