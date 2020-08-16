GV Gardeners: Low-water users in the landscape

Conserving water in the garden not only saves a valuable resource, but also makes the gardener’s job easier. Perhaps with the shortage of early monsoon season rainfall, we should explore this topic further.
Low-water plants are often native or desert-adapted, most with built-in mechanisms to preserve the moisture they do receive. Among their adaptations for saving water are: having small leaves; rolling of leaves to help prevent moisture escape; decreasing sun absorption by their white or gray-green foliage; having internal reservoirs in which to save moisture; and even a complete dropping of leaves to drastically lessen their need for water.
Accent plants are good examples of low-water users. This group of plants also adds architectural interest to the Southwestern landscape with their unique forms and distinctive flowering styles. Besides the cactus family, there are large and small Agave; winter-blooming Aloe; Ocotillo; Prickly Pear; Gopher Spurge; and multi-headed Yuccas. Most of these plants require only infrequent watering.
Numerous flowering trees are native, or originated in the Southwest, and are considered drought tolerant. Among these are: Desert Willow, Ironwood, Vitex, Mesquite, Texas Mountain Laurel, and Arizona’s State Tree: the Palo Verde. Low-water conifers that do well in the desert include Eldarica Pine, Aleppo Pine and Arizona Cypress.
There is a large selection of shrubs that require little water. Included are both Native and Baja Fairydusters, Brittlebush, Hop Bush, Turpentine Bush, various Cassias, Creosote, Woolly Butterfly, Arizona Rosewood, Birds of Paradise, and several varieties of Texas Ranger.
There are a number of choices among colorful blooming perennials that need only minimal water. Nearly all of these plants attract butterflies and hummingbirds into the garden. Among those with sweet scents are Chocolate Flower, Damianita, Artemisia, Rosemary, and Mount Lemmon Marigold.
Other low-water flowering perennials include Yellowbells, Desert Marigold, Ruellia, Bahia, and any of the Milkweeds. Although Salvia varieties are often referred to as drought-tolerant, they will bloom longer and more fully when given moderate amounts of water.
When deciding on new plants for the garden, it is important to consider the amount of water needed. Water sources estimate that nearly half of the water delivered to households is used in the landscape. Careful choice of plants and a better recognition of their natural adaptations can both enhance the environment and help to preserve a valuable resource.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.