GV Gardeners: Low-litter plants for patio, poolside

Certain plants, although beautiful, encourage continual housekeeping if on the patio or at poolside. For these locations, recommended are plants that produce little debris, are sun tolerant, and unarmed … yet add a colorful, lush dimension to the area.
The term “unarmed” identifies a plant as having no thorns, spines or sharp edges, all very important in tight areas. Squid Agave is a mid-sized, bright green, totally soft, accent plant. Dwarf “Blue Elf” Aloe has unique steel blue leaves and contrasting coral flowers that attract hummingbirds.
Another tidy plant is Red Hesperaloe, particularly one called “Brake Lights” with its deep red flowers that remain on the stalk throughout summer. For contrast, there is another variety that has creamy yellow flowers spring through autumn.
Perhaps the cleanest available tree is the Mastic, a member of the Pistache family. This small tree is a slow grower, provides dense shade, and creates very little seasonal litter. At The Arid Garden in Desert Hills I is a charming, 14-year-old Mastic adequately marked by an identification sign.
Among low litter shrubs, consider Milkweed varieties, especially Pineleaf or Desert Milkweed. These plants have minimal foliage but add a strong structural element, bloom through summer, and attract the lovely Monarch and Queen butterflies.
A definite attention-getter that produces little litter is the unique Gopher Spurge. Its angular architectural form is further enhanced by its chartreuse green, stacked leaves and showy spring flowers.
Now we have a list of optional plants that encourage relaxation and entertainment, not brooms and blowers … all perfect choices for patios and poolsides.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.