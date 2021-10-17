GV Gardeners: Lasting color for cool season gardens

Winter visitors to the desert of course would like their temporary paradise to be filled with color. In general, our cold temperatures are mild compared to the northern and eastern United States. However, they are occasionally low enough to discourage ornamentals from adding colorful blossoms to the landscape.
Although color options may decrease during the cool season, available are unique forms, foliage, and textures. Many colorful, low maintenance selections can be found at area fundraising plant sales such as Tohono Chul Park, Arizona Sonora Desert Museum, and Green Valley Gardeners at Desert Meadows Park.
For year-around color, consider red-spined and golden barrel cactus. There are several barrel varieties with red thorns, but a long-time favorite is Ferocactus gracilis. Bright red spines remain vivid throughout its life, not eventually fading to gray as most others do. Such a brilliant barrel backlit by early morning sunlight can take your breath away!
For a beautiful contrast to the reds, add Golden Barrels (Echinocactus grusonii). During spring and summer months, barrel cactus produce dazzling, straw-like flowers of upbeat colors. Purchase the one-gallon size and there will be only a small hole to dig. These plants do not quickly outgrow their space; they use little water, don’t need pruning, and their sparkling colors are built-in.
For more winter interest, consider the native Santa Rita Prickly Pear (Opuntia santa rita) with its rich, royal purple pads. This plant will eventually grow to 4 feet high by 6 feet wide, so allow space for it to mature. It is cold hardy to at least 15 degrees Fahrenheit. In late spring, its vivid yellow flowers around the edges of the deep purple pads make for a remarkable picture.
For sunny yellow flowers nearly year around, there is Angelita Daisy (Hymenoxys acoulis). Slender, bright green leaves form a cluster about 10 inches high by 15 to 18 inches wide. Its small flowers are carried above the foliage on bare stems. This tough little plant is cold hardy down to 0 degrees F. Random drifts planted in full sun add cheer throughout the landscape.
Woolly Butterfly Bush (Buddleja marrubiifolia) with its velvety-soft, silver leaves provides a distinct contrast to the desert’s many prickly plants. Growing to a dense 5 feet high and wide, this evergreen is cold hardy to at least 15 degrees F and needs minimum care. During spring and summer, it produces small orange, sweetly-scented, ball-shaped flowers that attract masses of butterflies.
Green Valley Gardeners Fall Plant Sale returns this year on two upcoming weekends: Saturdays & Sundays, Oct. 30-31, and Nov. 6-7, from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m., at Desert Meadows Park, with credit card service available. Proceeds support community beautification projects.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.