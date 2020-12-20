GV Gardeners: Last-minute gifts for your favorite gardener

With only a few shopping days left and a special gardener on your gift list, perhaps a few suggestions may be of value. Following are some ideas that may be considered for last minute surprises.
Desert gardening demands a sturdy pair of work gloves. What counts more than appearance are strong, washable, and thorn-resistant gloves, often found at garden centers and hardware stores. While at these businesses and home improvement stores, check out potting benches which save stress on the knees and back when repotting. Many have drawers or storage space for tools, containers, potting soil, or frost cloth. For rest breaks, there are also sitting benches of simple pine, concrete, resin, metal, and handmade mosaic … perhaps including a soft, all-weather cushion. A portable fire pit for in front of the bench would be fitting for cool evenings in the desert. These too come in many choices, preferable with a recommended spark screen cover.
There seems to be a special bond between gardeners and songbirds. Therefore, consider a gift of brightly colored ceramic or soft copper bird baths. Bird feeders are available in a variety of styles, shapes, sizes and colors. Bird houses of every imaginable architectural style add a decorative punch to the landscape, as well as provide shelter for nesting birds. Another favorite for the gardener with an interest in birds is a gift subscription to “Birds & Blooms” magazine. The photography of both birds and flowers in this publication make it too beautiful to toss, so after reading it can later be shared with friends.
Garden art can add a special “zing” to the landscape. Whether primitive or fine art, it can demonstrate style and personality. Bright ceramic geckos for the wall, small concrete gnomes, metal blue herons, reclining resin cats, dancing metal chickens, windmills, colorful butterfly houses, whirling miniature fairy dancers, glass gazing balls … the list goes on and on. Just put your imagination to work!
Books with dazzling flower photos, experiences of seasoned growers, or “how to” by locally known experts are always appreciated by gardeners. Especially valued are those by local authors such as Greg Starr, Scott Calhoun, Mary Duffield, Miles Anderson, Mary Irish, and the late Warren Jones.
If still stumped, consider a gift card from an area nursery, garden center, book store, or mail-order company. Though it may seem unimaginative, remember that gardeners are practical beings.
Lastly, keep in mind that a dedicated gardener never has too many plants! Additionally available this time of year are such seasonal delights as: Amaryllis, Cyclamen, Christmas Cactus, Paperwhite Bulbs, and Poinsettia. These plants come in festive colors and most require easy maintenance, so one will surely become your gardener’s favorite. Happy holidays to all!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.