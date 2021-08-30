GV Gardeners: Landscape plants for really small spaces

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Nearly every lot has a tight little place that creates a dilemma of what to plant. Previously, a short list of suggestions was presented. Perhaps it is time to expand that list. As long as monsoon season continues giving us generous rains, it is a perfect time to plant.
• Blue Elf Aloe is a tough, heat-loving succulent with blue-gray, narrow, upright leaves contrasting with its pale orange blossoms from late winter through early spring. It grows to 18 inches high by 24 inches wide, a perfect size for mass planting in small places or growing in containers.
• Bahia is a perennial wildflower with gray-green hairy foliage and showy, bright yellow daisy-like flowers from spring through autumn. These charming plants suddenly appeared as volunteers several years ago at The Arid Garden, demonstration garden in Desert Hills I, and come back annually.
• Moroccan Mound, although not a cactus, is closely related and looks much like one. This fast-growing succulent is from the mountains of Morocco. The blue-green, 4-sided stems contain a white latex which is toxic enough to irritate the skin and eyes. This small mound-formed plant is easy care, and perfect for growing in containers.
• San Pedro Cactus is a large, multi-stem columnar cactus originating on the Andes Mountain slopes. It quickly becomes 10 to 20 feet high but easily fits into narrow spots. In the summer the real treat appears in the form of many large, very fragrant, trumpet-shaped white flowers up to 8 inches in diameter. Deer-resistant and nearly free of pests and disease, each small landscape area should have one of these gorgeous plants.
• Society Garlic is a long-lived perennial with 8 to 20 small tubular flowers forming a cluster at the tall stem ends. Most often light lavender, but also pink and sometimes variegated flowers add movement in the garden’s soft breezes. Stems smell faintly of garlic when crushed, are edible, and can be used as a garlic substitute in the kitchen.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.