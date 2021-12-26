GV Gardeners: Keeping your Christmas Cactus happy

Its most common name is Christmas Cactus, but it is also called Thanksgiving Cactus, Holiday Cactus, and even Easter Cactus. Much depends on when the Epiphyllum, Schlumbergera bridgesii bursts into flower. These spectacular plants bloom nearly anytime during the cool months and are readily available this time of year in florist shops, nurseries, and garden centers.
Considered a houseplant, Christmas Cactus is insignificant most of the year. However, it quickly becomes “star of the show” during holidays. It is a native of Central and South America. Because of modern hybridizing, it now produces blossoms of red, pink, purple, magenta, orange, cream, or pure white.
Originating in the tropics, these plants are happiest with 50 to 60 percent humidity … not easy in the desert. A humidity tray can be created by filling a large saucer or pan with gravel and adding water halfway up the gravel. Next set the plant in its container onto the gravel surface. As water gradually evaporates, it will provide the necessary humidity. Because the rate of evaporation is so high in our desert, be sure to check water levels often.
Generally, commercially available Christmas Cactus has been coaxed into holiday bloom by professional growers in cool greenhouses with 50-degree average temperatures, 12 to 14 hours of total darkness daily, and only minimum water.
After producing masses of holiday flowers, plants will have earned a respite of about thirty days. As the professional growers do, place the plant into a cool room and provide only limited water. Some leaves will drop, making for a rather sad appearance. Remember that your plant is resting, so do not be concerned about its looks.
Do not place your plant near a draft or heat source. Trimming or shaping is not recommended until new growth begins, usually in March or April. At that time, pinch off a few sections of each stem, or cut with a sharp knife. These pieces can then be rooted in moist vermiculite to start new plants.
April through September is the principal growing season for Christmas Cactus, so at that stage it should be moved into bright light. During this time, feed it monthly with an all-purpose liquid houseplant food. Be aware that fertilizer with more than 10% nitrogen will produce lots of foliage but few flowers.
When October arrives, place the plant back into a cool spot with periods of darkness. Advised is an unlit room or a rarely-opened closet. Water regularly, allowing the soil to dry out between waterings. When signs of blooming show, move it into a favorite bright location.
Insufficient light, too much water, or lack of humidity may cause buds to drop.
Plants bloom best when pot-bound, so repotting is not a priority. Most problems with Christmas Cactus are caused by poor water management. With close observation of your plant, you will learn its needs.
As a rule-of-thumb, when the top half of soil in the container feels dry to the touch, it is time to water thoroughly. Do not water until again the top half becomes dry. When watering, allow water to drain out the bottom into the saucer; then discard the excess. Exact time between waterings will vary with the amount of light, temperature, humidity, and rate of growth.
With timely care, Christmas Cactus can live long and bloom profusely … creating a tradition for future generations. May you and those you love enjoy many colorful holidays to come!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.