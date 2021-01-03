GV Gardeners: January offers outdoor activities in desert

In many parts of the country, January is when folks remain inside, usually in front of a roaring fire, only glancing at the icy outdoors occasionally. The desert winter scene is different. Here, for those who like to be outdoors, there are tasks to be done year-round, January included.
There is still time to add cool-season color to the patio. Among plants recommended for this time of year are: Violas, Pansies, Petunias, Stock, Lobelia, Sweet Alyssum and Cyclamen. Keep these regularly watered, and fertilize with a soluble flowering-plant food every other week. When planting in containers this time of year, try wrapping the outside of the pot with a black plastic trash bag. Leave the bag around the container exterior for 1 to 2 weeks after potting your plant. The sun’s rays on the plastic will warm the soil in the container and encourage faster root development.
Bare root rose bushes can be planted this month. When received, be sure roots do not dry out prior to planting by soaking the roots in a bucket of water. Plant in a bed that is amended with organic matter such as compost, peat moss, or bagged manure, plus a good root-promoting fertilizer. Keep soil moist but not wet throughout the cool season.
Do not fertilize trees, shrubs or succulents during January. Continue to water annuals and perennials as needed. Cacti and other succulents can be watered every 4 to 5 weeks when there has been no rainfall.
Many arborists believe that a long, slow soak this month is the most important watering that trees can receive. This procedure sets up the trees for more vigor during hot weather. Both native and non-desert trees appreciate deep watering with a soaker hose during January. Established citrus trees need to be watered every 3 to 4 weeks. Using a soil probe can ascertain that the water is getting down to the 3 foot depth necessary. Wetting the soil to this depth may take several hours. Manage water decisions based on rainfall received.
Speaking of trees, it is recommended to not prune evergreens, cold-sensitive trees, or legumes such as Acacias, Mesquite, Palo Verde, or Ironwood in January. Most Mesquite leaves will change to yellow or brown and begin falling now. Cold temperatures cause native Velvet Mesquites to lose their leaves. South American Mesquite trees lose foliage more gradually, sometimes not until new leaves emerge.
If you received any flowering holiday gift plants, keep them out of the kitchen because heat from the oven and stovetop shortens the life of blossoms. Also keep away from ripening fruit where ethylene gas given off in this process causes flowers to fade quickly.
Keep flowering plants out of drafts, whether cold or warm. Bright light is good but avoid direct sunlight. Recommended are nighttime temperatures between 55 to 68 degrees Fahrenheit, and not exceeding 80 degrees in daytime. Cyclamen, however, like cool temperatures all the time.
Some refer to January as the desert’s “month of winter.” It can also be the beginning of a year of new gardening adventures … prepare to enjoy!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.