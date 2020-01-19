GV Gardeners: It's time for proper tree pruning

Now is the time of year to do any necessary trimming of desert trees while they are dormant. The key word here is “necessary.”
Remember that a tree needs its leaves to produce food for its trunk, branches and roots. Repeated removal of foliage can cause a tree to eventually starve. Additionally, new limbs lack the structural integrity of the originals, are weakly attached, and may break off easily. Few of the replacement branches will bloom in spring.
Perhaps we should start with the first principle, which is that “topping a tree does not keep it small.” A deciduous tree with its top pruned away actually increases its growth rate as it attempts to replace the missing foliage which is its food source.
If topped, a tree’s health often is damaged so much that it does not have the energy to re-establish itself. A stressed tree is more susceptible to disease and rot-causing organisms. It may continue on a downward spiral for years, eventually dying. Horticulturists often say that “topping a tree succeeds in stopping its growth only after the tree dies.”
Thick regrowth caused by topping makes the canopy top-heavy, increasing the possibility of it being blown over. However, selectively thinned trees allow the wind to pass through the branches. With proper pruning, a surge of regrowth is not stimulated, so the health and appearance of the tree are improved.
Once begun, pruning out the top of a tree must be re-done every few years. You will have created a “maintenance monster.” This becomes an ongoing and expensive process. Another cost is incurred when the tree must be removed after it dies.
Is there an alternative to tree topping? Why not frame the view. By careful and artful pruning and thinning, trees can be made part of the view. With selective trimming of interior branches, nearby trees can provide a better perspective of far-off vistas.
Another option is to open up a view by removing the lower limbs of a tree, or “skirting up.” With this pruning method, the canopy is raised above the view, keeping the beauty of both the tree and the view.
If a tree interrupts key parts of a view and pruning won’t help, arborists may recommend having the offending tree removed. This may be controversial at best, and usually the last option. A view framed through or between trees is almost always better than a view without them.
When in doubt about proper pruning methods for your particular situation, it may be best to start by consulting a certified arborist or talk with a Master Gardener at the Green Valley County Extension Office: 520-648-0808.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.