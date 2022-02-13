GV Gardeners: Is your favorite Valentine a gardener?

There is still a wee bit of time to get your valentine (or yourself) a live gift. Garden centers, florists, and nurseries continue to be filled with traditional and “out of the box” options. Following are but a few of the many available choices.
Why not consider a chocolate gift without calories or fats? Chocolate Flowers (Berlandiera lyrata) are perennial plants that produce the same sweet, seductive scent as real chocolate. Living up to their name, they were used by early native people for flavoring prior to cocoa’s introduction. Chocolate Flower plants grow only 1 to 2 feet high and have long-blooming, deep yellow, daisy-like flowers. Imagine the drama of chocolate in a shiny, cobalt blue ceramic container!
Another flowering choice is Cyclamen (Cyclamen persicum), which has been a picturesque favorite for years. In recent times, this little plant has been carefully hybridized for smaller size yet more blossoms. At approximately 8-inches high, it is perfect for the office desk or kitchen counter.
Cyclamen flowers have pink, red, magenta, or white petals that sweep upward, looking much like butterfly wings soaring above the foliage. The heart-shaped leaves are dark green with soft silvery markings … a perfect picture for your valentine.
Cheerful little Cyclamen can last for years with proper care. Water whenever soil feels dry; avoid getting water on the plant crown. As the flowers fade, signaling dormancy, gradually allow the plant to dry out for 2 to 3 months. When new growth appears, resume watering and fertilize every couple of weeks. Keep it in indirect or filtered sun and prepare to enjoy its next blooming cycle.
A perfect outdoor plant for this area is the winter-blooming Emu Bush (Eremophila maculata). Especially enjoying overwhelming popularity is the compact Valentine hybrid. This time of year it is loaded with purple-tinged leaves and deep magenta flowers which can last through April.
Ideal for the xeriscape garden, Valentine Emu matures at 4 feet high, is drought tolerant, cold hardy to 15 degrees Fahrenheit, and adds dazzling color to winter landscapes.
To further spice-up the outdoor garden, check out a petite “Cimarron” variety of Texas Ranger. Maturing at 3 feet high and wide, it has distinctively cupped, gray-green foliage and masses of blue-purple flowers.
This robust shrub will blossom on and off throughout summer into autumn, especially during periods of high humidity. It prefers full sun, reflected heat, and is cold-hardy to 10 degrees F. Cimarron is a low water user, so place in well-draining soil and do not overwater.
So here we have presented some suggestions to brighten the season. There is still time to choose for your valentine!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.