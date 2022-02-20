GV Gardeners: Is Spring just around the corner?

Although snow and ice removal has been pretty much a memory since arriving in Arizona … most years, covering and uncovering of cold-sensitive plants becomes a bit monotonous by late February. However, keep in mind that the average last frost date in this area is not until March 15, so there could still be some chilly surprises.
Plants also seem to tire of the cool nights; so even a few hours of warm sunshine can stimulate blossom-popping. Consider how this cheer is appreciated by all!
Early flower clusters on ornamental pear trees are already eye-catching at Continental Shopping Plaza and on the La Posada campus. These are among the earliest shows of the year, presented before the competition blooms. It can be great fun to send photos of these trees loaded with flowers to our northern friends who are still dealing with “snow days.”
Callery Pear (Pyrus calleryana) is a native of the Far East and blooms before its leaves develop. The charming, snowy-white flowers can shock with their very unpleasant scent. Next, they will produce small, hard fruit usually consumed by birds. In autumn, summer’s shiny green pear leaves turn to brilliant yellow, orange, red, purple and bronze … quite a show in the desert.
Several weeks ago, African Daisies (Dimorphotheca sinuata) returned, especially to neighborhoods around the East Social Center, off Abrego Drive, and scattered in large drifts on the La Posada campus. The small, green plants begin appearing in autumn and, with supplemental water, by January blooming begins. Another of the earliest signs of spring, these dense flowers are in dazzling shades of yellow, golden orange, and occasionally white … a sight not easily ignored!
Cassia Bushes (Senna spec.) have begun to sport their small, buttercup-like yellow flower clusters. Most common is Desert Cassia (C. nemophila), a 6-foot high shrub with narrow, finely divided leaves. Feathery Cassia (C. artemisioides) is a variety with gray or green needle-like leaves. To view other examples, stop by The Arid Garden off Camino Encanto in Desert Hills I. and enjoy the first fresh scents of spring as the light-yet-sweet cassia perfume floats around you.
Compact Valentine Emu Bush (Eremophila maculata) continues to exhibit its dense display of deep magenta, tubular flowers with purple-tinged foliage. Already in bloom for over a month, this Australian native is favored by both hummingbirds and landscape designers. In case of a late season cold spell, this robust bush is hardy to 25 degrees Fahrenheit or even lower.
Among other plants now blooming in the Santa Cruz Valley that may be described as “part of the pre-springtime picture” are colorful Rosemary, Mexican Honeysuckle, Chuparosa, and Silver Bush Germander. Check around your landscape … can spring be far away?
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.