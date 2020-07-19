GV Gardeners:Interesting invaders at the dog park

The magic of nature can be viewed throughout the environment, not just in the garden. Following is a good example. While enjoying the shade as their dogs socialized, pet owners began to notice flashes of bright color moving up the trunk of a mesquite tree in a local dog park. Soon the question was, “Whatever could that be?”
A closer look showed what appeared to be hundreds of uniquely marked insects slowly and quietly trooping upward toward the green leaves of an old mesquite. Along the way, these interesting creatures occasionally stopped and hung in clusters around a much larger, less colorful bug hugging the tree bark. With their numbers peaking at dusk, the scene in the tree was much like something from a science fiction movie.
After some quick research, here is the explanation. During early Sonoran Desert summers, clusters of large distinctively marked, red and white insects appear in and around mesquite trees. These are the immature, wingless nymphs of the Giant Mesquite Bug (Thasus neocalifornicus).
The flightless nymphs are striped red and white with plump red and black legs, bluish wing stubs, and large red and black antennae. These bright colors are meant to warn potential predators that they are not tasty. Even birds do not seem at all interested in testing the caution!
If handling a solitary bug, one can be squirted with a smelly secretion which is another repellent to discourage predators. In this “bark park,” the wise little dogs kept their distance from the brilliantly colored insects.
The few less-colorful adult Giant Mesquite Bugs have developed wings and are fully capable of flight. Adults are up to 1 to 2 inches long, have black wings with yellow veins, plus red and black banded legs and antennae.
The bugs with enlarged hind legs are males. Nymphs will molt six times on the way to maturity. At each stage, a nymph displays different patterns and colors.
Eventually the bugs develop wings and fly away looking for a mate. In late October they will lay their eggs on a tree branch somewhere and then die. The total lifespan from hatching until death is about eight months.
Giant Mesquite Bugs feed on the tender leaves, sap, and green seed pods of chosen mesquite trees. Despite all the scary antics, these insects do not bite and are harmless to hold. Since they do no significant damage to the trees, control is really unnecessary. The particular mesquite tree they choose seems to be mostly a matter of chance.
The pet owners in this dog park were fortunate to witness such a unique event of nature. Check your mesquite trees for any unusual bands of moving color. You don’t want to miss the magic of this spectacle!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.