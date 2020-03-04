GV Gardeners: Hummingbirds have garden favorites too

Hummingbirds prefer brightly colored blossoms laden with sweet nectar and deep throats shaped for their long reach. There are many desert perennials that attract these tiny flying acrobats into the garden. Following are just a few that can grow successfully in our area.
• Autumn Sage is a large group of globe-shaped perennials that have been hybridized into a wide array of colors. Preferred by hummers are cherry red, rose and magenta. Sages are cold hardy into the teens, and will grow in full sun although preferring some afternoon shade.
• Mexican Purple Sage has tall spikes of velvety indigo flowers rising above its soft gray foliage. Blooming fully in late summer and autumn, this plant attracts many migrating hummingbirds as well as natives.
• Baja Fairyduster produces breathtaking scarlet puffball-like flowers nearly year-round. This deep green shrub is tolerant of extreme heat and is a low water user.
• Trumpet Creeper is a wandering, fast growing, deciduous vine that has aerial roots enabling it to climb and cling to any nearby surface. Its rich nectar-laden flowers bloom throughout summer and are available in brilliant red, orange, and sometimes yellow.
• Mexican Honeysuckle is colorful with its yellow-green leaves and bright orange tubular flowers nearly year-round. The sweet flowers are irresistible to hummingbirds all during the long bloom season.
Bird watchers travel from around the world into Southern Arizona to view the many varieties of hummingbirds found here. Is it not fortunate that by selecting the right plants, we can sit back and enjoy the iridescent beauty and perky personalities of these tiny birds in our own backyard!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.