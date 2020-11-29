GV Gardeners: How to plan a landscape do-over

In the local desert, it has been established that October is the ideal time for planting; November is the month to prepare for winter plant protection. It will soon be December, so what do gardeners do during this month besides celebrate holidays?
When temperatures become consistently cooler and growth has slowed in the landscape, it may be the perfect time to start planning landscape changes, new plantings, repotting, and replacing weary old material. While enjoying the warm afternoon sun, perhaps it’s time to plan your garden’s future.
For starters, a new crop of garden catalogs will soon be showing up in the mailbox. To prevent questionable buying decisions, first do a bit of research and make notes. Realistically, chosen options may not look as dramatic in your arid landscape as when viewed in full catalog color!
Ask yourself a few questions while perusing plant catalogs. Where in the country were the shown plants grown? Which growing zones are recommended? How drought tolerant are the plants? How cold hardy are they? When they prefer sun, does that mean 100-degree desert sun? How soon will they outgrow the space you have in mind?
Helpful ideas can come from an afternoon walk through the neighborhood or nearby sites such as Tucson Botanical Gardens or Tohono Chul Park. Discover ways to use water-conserving plants, create vignettes for meditation, barrio, wildlife, and xeriscape themes. With your notebook and camera along, you can progress toward a meaningful landscape plan.
If considering native and desert-adapted plants, plan a stroll through The Arid Garden, off Camino Encanto in Desert Hills, or Desert Meadows Park on La Huerta near Continental and Abrego Drives. In these projects of Green Valley Gardeners, plants can be viewed as they grow under local conditions, most with identification signs. Often there will be knowledgeable volunteers available who can help with plant questions.
There are a number of excellent reference books written by knowledgeable area gardeners. Among them are: “Cool Plants for Hot Gardens” by Greg Starr, “Gardeners’ Guide to Cactus” by Scott Calhoun, “Arizona Gardeners’ Guide” by Mary Irish, and “Landscape Plants for Dry Regions” by Warren Jones. For specific gardening questions, call the Pima County Extension Service at 520-648-0808, leave word and a Master Gardener will return your call.
If you become weary of December planning and need to get dirty hands, there is still time to plant colorful annuals such as Petunias, Pansies, Snapdragons, Stock, or Sweet Alyssum. Add a layer of organic mulch to plants that can help conserve moisture and insulate roots. Also listen to local weather forecasts and plan to protect any cold-sensitive plants when temperatures drop into the low 30s. Of course, always plan to leave lots of time to enjoy the coming holidays!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.