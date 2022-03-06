GV Gardeners: How to landscape without drip irrigation

It will soon be time when departing winter visitors wonder if their plants can survive without being watered until they return. The answer depends on a number of factors.
Which plants? How much water are they accustomed to? Which direction do they face? Are they in containers or the ground? Are they in an exceptionally windy area? Are they newly planted or established? These questions can all be answered.
There are also a number of questions that cannot be answered. How hot will it be during summer? How much rain will the monsoon season bring? How low will the humidity be? How many 100-degree days will there be?
A common solution has been to install a drip irrigation system to handle routine watering when the gardener is absent. However, is it possible to have a presentable no-drip landscape? Perhaps the biggest challenge is adjusting our expectations of how the yard should look.
Do not expect a no-drip garden to always be full of lushness and flowers. Instead, like in the desert, there will be periods of bloom often coinciding with rainfall. There will also be times of dormancy with little or no color. How your landscape looks will depend on frequency and amount of rainfall, plus any hand-watering you choose to include.
Start simple. With a shovel, create swales and berms to direct rain water into basins you have created around the plants. This will slow runoff and allow rainfall to soak into soil around the vegetation.
Another trick to no-drip landscaping is to start with small plants. This will give the plant more roots than top growth, thereby making it better able to take in enough water to survive. Also install plants in early spring or autumn to better avoid immediate drought stress.
Do not ignore the all-important first year after planting, when all plants require periodic water, especially during the hot, dry summer. If you will not be here, consider a battery-powered timer set up to temporary above-ground tubing. This can work until plants become established, after which it can be easily removed.
Among plants that best adapt to no-irrigation are cacti and succulents. For example, Barrel Cactus, Saguaro, Ocotillo, Agave, and Prickly Pear varieties can be used. If you object to thorns, this method of gardening may not be for you. However, keep in mind that cactus are seasonally colorful and prolific bloomers.
Among low-water plants that flower beautifully are Desert Marigold, Angelita Daisy, Red or Yellow Chuparosa, Desert or Pineleaf Milkweed, Paperflower, and Goodding Verbena.
Without a permanent irrigation system, the yard will look much like the natural desert. Take a drive or hike and be certain that you would like that appearance in your landscape. Save work, inconvenience, money, and most importantly water by using rainfall to keep your plants thriving. With good planning, it can be done.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.