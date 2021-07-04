GV Gardeners: How summer’s heat impacts plants

Longtime desert residents have learned summer’s rules … stay indoors whenever possible, remain hydrated by drinking volumes of water, protect the head and skin from blistering sun. However, a number of plants do not have control over these conditions.
Some evaporation from foliage is expected, but if moisture is lost faster than the plant’s ability to replace it, leaves will begin to dry and wilt. Drought-tolerant plants need a root structure able to absorb moisture from the soil faster than evaporation takes place.
A key to summer hardiness is proper watering year around, which creates deep root systems. A general recommendation is to water long enough each time, allowing the moisture to penetrate completely through the root area. However, water no more often than is necessary to prevent wilting.
Hot air injury will first show on older foliage by drying and browning leaf tips and edges. Next, newer tip growth will wilt, and eventually die back. It is true that evaporation cools the leaves, but they must have enough water from their roots to provide this effect. If not, the newer growth will wilt and older leaves sunburn.
Continuing afternoon wilting followed by leaf burn are evidence of heat exposure and hot soils. Deep roots can reach more moderate soil temperatures and moisture. Adding mulch to the soil surface around plants will stabilize the soil temperatures, both in containers and in the ground.
The mostly bright, cloudless summer days of Arizona can overwhelm many sensitive plants. Reflected heat from nearby walls adds to this problem. An abundance of intense sunlight can result in a yellow-white burn on the upper surface of older leaves and will eventually stunt plant growth.
Another summer challenge is the build-up of naturally occurring soil salts. The salts dissolve as water is added to the soil, then are taken up by plant roots. Salt injury symptoms are: yellowing and persistent wilting followed by browning of tips and between the veins of older leaves. This condition can be reduced by deep, penetrating irrigations that wash the salt deposits downward, out of the root area.
Do not use drainage from evaporative coolers or pools for watering plants.
The use of plants adapted to the desert is the surest way to enjoy hot weather plant vigor with minimum care. Reality shows that some plants simply do not do well in this area. This becomes starkly obvious during extreme summer temperatures or the occasional winter cold spell.
Plants that are suffering the torments of a harsh summer are not a pleasant sight … so why not choose from the wide selection of available native and desert-adapted plants. Stroll through the neighborhood or one of the local public gardens and see which plants look happiest, despite the present hot and dry conditions.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.