It’s time to decorate for the holidays! Many new residents believe that the traditional bright and fragrant yuletide berries such as holly do not grow in the desert. That may be true, but it need only take a bit of research to find a number of colorful options.
True holly prefers rich, slightly acid soil. In other parts of the country, winter is a good time to prune these plants, so the clipped branches are often accessible for holiday decorations. Desert soils are lean and alkaline, so few real hollies grow here. However, you may find that there are a number of plants with colorful berries to remind of holidays past.
A native barberry genus called Berberis thrives in the desert. These prickly evergreen shrubs look much like common holly with their gray-green foliage, yellow springtime flowers, and colorful fruit. They must accept both drought and extreme heat conditions to flourish in the desert. Ranging from 3 to 6 feet tall and wide, barberries have narrow-pointed leaves that end in a small thorn, much like holly.
Pima County native Red Barberry (Berberis haematocarpa) is perhaps the most common desert barberry. This large shrub grows to near 6 feet and is most often found below 4,500 feet elevation. Clusters of its fragrant yellow flowers are dazzling each spring. While many Berberis have dark blue fruit, this variety has bright red berries that make a beautiful contrast to its blue-gray foliage. A mature example may be found in the Arid Garden, off Camino Encanto in Desert Hills.
Area hikers may be familiar with Algerita (Berberis trifoliata) which is often found growing wild in the mountains from Tucson to the Mexican border. Unlike other Berberis, it has distinct three-part leaves with the usual barbed ends. Spring flowers are a bright, clear yellow followed by small berries. One must be swift to get to the edible berries before the birds!
Included in many area landscapes, Firethorn (Pyracantha) is currently loaded with striking red and orange berries. The fruit begins to color in late summer, gains full brilliance by autumn, and often hangs on until late winter. Because this is another bird favorite, the plant may also be quickly stripped bare.
Heavenly Bamboo (Nandina domestica) is at its height of color from late autumn through winter, perfect for seasonal visitors. This East Asia native is not actually a bamboo, but another member of the barberry family. The small, fiery red shrubs paint landscapes throughout the Santa Cruz Valley. Presently many are also sporting clusters of decorative red, holly-like berries.
Harvesting traditional fresh holly may be unlikely, but the desert does offer a number of substitutes. Try decorating with these beautiful choices of “desert holly” and add them to your reminders of happy holidays past.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.