GV Gardeners: Holiday berries from the desert

Bright berries have long been associated with the holiday scene. However, typical holly berries do not favor life in the desert. Are there any other colorful, living options that can be substituted from the natural Southwest landscape? Following are a few.
• Red Barberry, also called Algerita, is a Pima County native with blue-gray foliage and red berries offering a colorful contrast this time of year. Tiny, fragrant, yellow flowers cover this 6-foot-high bush each spring.
• Fremont Barberry is the most available barberry and grows throughout Arizona. This bush has dark blue-green, deeply lobed leaves with spiky tips. Its dark blue berries resemble miniature grapes, making lovely centerpieces for the holiday table.
Robust desert Barberry bushes are drought and heat tolerant. All have leaves ending in narrow thorny points, the same as holly. The edible fruit can be made into a deliciously tart jelly. However be swift enough to get the berries before the birds do! A host of birds can strip a bush in one day, so a bird screen may be needed.
• Firethorn, or Pyracantha, during early winter are covered in red, yellow, or orange berries, depending on the variety. After spring’s white flowers fade, fruit begins to color in late summer and gains its dazzling hues by autumn, often hanging onto the plant until late winter. The berries are a favorite food for birds, javelina and deer.
• Heavenly Bamboo, also called Nandina, produces long-lasting clusters of small red berries. An added holiday decorating bonus is its dazzling foliage. Some leaves remain green while others turn vivid red or bronze in the winter sunshine.
Whether decorating for the holidays, walking in the desert or hiking in the foothills, nature’s many offerings cannot be ignored … appreciate each special seasonal gift.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in Sahuarita.