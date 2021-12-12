GV Gardeners: History proves plants' cold tolerance

How many readers recall the events of February 2011? For three nights in a row our temperatures dipped into the mid-teens for 12-hour durations, with winds gusting at 20 to 30 miles per hour. The devastating cold spell caused extensive landscape damage and surprising plant casualties throughout the area.
A plant must be able to tolerate temperature extremes, radiation, and aridity to prosper in the desert landscape. During summer months, leaf surfaces in direct sun can soar to 120 degrees Fahrenheit. In winter, that same leaf may need to endure nighttime lows of 12 degrees for several hours.
Exotic, or non-native plants from other climates, can be seriously damaged by such extremes. They require more attention and extra protection to survive these conditions. Native and desert-adapted plants can better endure the harsh desert environment.
When choosing new landscape plants, check labels carefully and talk with growers about how cold hardy your selections may be. If you pick frost-tender plants, place them in the warmest spot in the yard. For example, nearby masonry walls in full winter sun will release enough heat during the night to save a plant from a minor freeze.
Areas on the north side of the house that are enclosed by a solid wall, and usually shaded in winter, will be colder during a freeze. Trapped-but-still air is much colder than air that is moving even slightly. The use of a minimum-maximum thermometer can identify the coldest places in the landscape.
Checking history of that infamous freeze of 2011, among plants that endured the cold were: Angelita Daisies, Aloysia, Artemesia, Dyssodia, Desert Spoon, Gopher Spurge, Rosemary, Pentstemon, and most varieties of Agave. Both Mastic and Texas Mountain Laurel trees survived unharmed.
Among the cold hardy cactus that year were: Claret Cup, Fishhook Barrel, Hybrid Trichocereus, Texas Bi-colors, Pincushions, Hedgehog, and Golden Barrels.
Plants with heavy damage were: Indian Fig Prickly Pear, Oleander, Palms, Totem Pole cactus, Hop Bush, Feather Bush, and Mexican Fence Post cactus. African Sumac and Mesquite trees lost most of their leaves, which were later regained.
Several varieties of Cassia Bushes and most Citrus appeared dead, but slowly rebounded. A number of Acacia trees did not survive and had to be removed.
Cold hardiness is a relative term. Established plants tend to be hardier than those recently planted. Condition of the plant prior to winter is critical. Not only is the lowest temperature important, but so is the length of time it stays very low. Some plants may appear dead above the soil, but are root hardy and will reappear with the coming of warmer temperatures.
Low temperatures are tolerated much better if plants are “hardened off” prior to winter. The gardener may help by withholding excess water and fertilizer late in the growing season. It is further recommended that frost tender plants not be pruned during autumn because it will stimulate new cold-sensitive growth.
Such a cold catastrophe can happen again, so have a protection plan for your existing plants and select cold hardy native or desert-adapted when buying new.
This will reduce winter stress for both the landscape and the gardener.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.