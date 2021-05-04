It is logic that the handiest place to grow herbs is near the kitchen. Decades ago, the kitchen garden was located just a few steps from the door, often planted in tubs or barrels. For example, historical Canoa Ranch in the Santa Cruz Valley had such an arrangement.
There are a number of seasonal herbs that can be planted in this area anytime from March through September. Following are a few of the more popular varieties.
• Sweet Basil has a fragrance that is strong, fresh, and pungent with hints of pepper and mint. It requires well-draining, rich, moist soil. Harvest the leaves and stems when plants are 8 inches high, before they bloom.
• French Tarragon is a perennial growing to 2 feet tall with unique licorice-like flavored stems that are delectable in herb vinegars and poultry dishes. Tolerating filtered shade, it prefers full sun and will die back in winter.
• Rosemary leaves and stems can be harvested any time. This perennial is a vigorous grower in our desert, thriving on low water and extreme heat. Fresh or dried, it can be used in meats, breads, eggs, many vegetables, even in sachets and potpourris for its spicy scent.
• Mints are sometimes too easy to grow and come in a variety of flavors. These spreading perennials die back in winter but quickly return in spring. Pick from apple mint, peppermint or spearmint to heighten the flavor of meats, sauces, vegetables, jellies, or tea.
• Thyme is a durable, spreading perennial that makes attractive and fragrant groundcover alongside the garden path. Harvest in early morning when not in bloom. Snip the fresh piney-scented leaves to use in salads, stews, seafood dishes, and cooking oils.
To learn more about growing and using local herbs, consult “Father Kino’s Herbs: Growing & Using Them Today,” by Tucson author Jacqueline A. Soule.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.