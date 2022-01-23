GV Gardeners: Heavenly color for the winter landscape

Delightful are the small, fiery-red shrubs, often with clusters of even brighter red berries, now showing throughout the Santa Cruz Valley. Heavenly Bamboo (Nandina domestica) is at its peak of color during late autumn through winter. Also called Sacred Bamboo, Nandina is made-to-order for the amazement of winter visitors.
This popular native of East Asia is not actually a Bamboo, but is a member of the Barberry family. However, its cane-like stems and delicate foliage make this upright, evergreen shrub look much like a Bamboo plant.
Interestingly, the dazzling color of the Nandina originates not from its flowers, but from lacy leaves that when young are pink, then turning to green as it matures. In autumn, the old leaves turn red or purple before eventually dropping. During summertime, clusters of small white flowers are held above the colorful foliage. From late fall through winter, the shrubs are additionally covered with brilliant red berries. All of these seasonal colors present an ongoing show!
Moderately slow growing, Nandina matures at 6 feet high by 4 feet wide. It is cold hardy at 5 to 10 degrees Fahrenheit, and prefers light afternoon shade to help shield summer’s extreme high temperatures. Requiring only low maintenance and highly resistant to pests and diseases, it will bounce back quickly after a period of neglect.
Soft to touch and a manageable size make Nandina the perfect plant for container gardening. Its vertical stems and lacy foliage give it an Oriental appearance, which is especially attractive in a decorative pot. For this application there is a smaller form (Nandina domestica ‘compacta’) or a dwarf cultivar (‘Canberra’ ).
These varieties have lacier foliage but the same delightful color changes through the seasons and without hidden thorns!
Be aware that all parts of Nandina are poisonous if ingested. Birds are attracted to the dazzling red berries but are usually not affected unless excessive numbers are consumed.
Nandina can be planted any time of year and is not fussy about the soil as long as it drains well. Iron chlorosis can be a problem causing leaves to yellow. If this occurs, carefully apply Chelated Iron around the plant according to package directions.
Heavenly Bamboo, or Nandina, has a classic natural shape, so do not clip or shear it into a stiff little ball. It is suggested to put away the hedge trimmers and allow the shrubs to grow into their own form. Only light, selective trimming is needed to keep this shrub in bounds and allow its magnificent colors to “steal the show.”
Then simply sit back and enjoy the year around grace and colorful majesty of your
Heavenly Bamboo!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.