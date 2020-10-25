GV Gardeners: Happy faces in the winter garden

Even though some gardeners consider Pansies common or even garish, this charming little plant has received continued respect as a favorite “winter wonder.” These fragile-looking plants usually get a quick mention within a list of colorful winter annuals. Other plants on this list include: Petunias, Dianthus, Stock, and Snapdragons. Perhaps it is time to give cheery Pansies some recognition all of their own.
In the early 19th century, European royalty took an interest in the collection of “Heartsease,” later known as Pansy. In 1813, a well-known nurseryman further cultivated the plant. Before long the Pansy, a member of the Viola genus, became favored by the public. Once thought of as a weed, by 1833 400 identified Pansies were commercially available.
This happy-faced flower has appeared in literature and art. Ophelia in Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” handed out flowers saying, “There’s pansies; that’s for thoughts.” It is said that Margaret Mitchell first chose Pansy as the name of her “Gone with the Wind” heroine, later changing it to Scarlett. More recently in the “Harry Potter” series, we meet the bully character named Pansy Parkinson.
Artist Georgia O’Keefe created a black pansy called only “Pansy” and later “White Pansy” in 1927. Many of us recall the chorus of singing Pansies in the 1953 Disney film “Alice in Wonderland.”
Martha Stewart has promoted the Pansy for its edible flowers which may be added to salads for color and a mild, mint-like flavor. She additionally recommends it for candy, cake decorating, and hor d’oeuvres.
Easy to grow Pansies are available at most nurseries and garden centers, often in six-packs. They can be found with flowers in blue, purple, orange, yellow, white, mahogany red, pink, and combinations of all these colors. Some are bi-colors; others are solid colors. Many have a number of small flowers; others produce fewer exceptionally large ones. Hybridizing has greatly expanded the market.
Pansies bloom best in winter sun and well-drained soil. They flourish in containers or raised beds.
Plant Pansies anytime from October through February. In the garden, space plants 4 to 6 inches apart. If they are a bit “leggy” when purchased, cut back by one-half when planting to promote bushier plants with more foliage and flowers. Most mature at 6 to 12 inches tall, and bloom until temperatures become extremely high, usually in April or May. Regularly remove faded flowers to promote more bloom.
Add time-release fertilizer when planting, then again in late winter to encourage flowering. Water once a week in the mornings. To prevent rot, allow soil to dry out slightly between waterings. Since the growing and flowering seasons are during cool temperatures, there are few insect problems.
As desert temperatures become reliably hotter, happy Pansy faces will begin to look ready to weep … a clue that it is time to replace these colorful, cold hardy plants until another cool winter.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.