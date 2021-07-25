To the seasonal change of wind direction add a mix of rainfall with lots and lots of moisture in the air … and the outcome is oceans of unbelievable lavender, purple, magenta, bright pink and occasionally white flowers. Often used as background foliage in the landscape, Texas Rangers (Leucophyllum spec) step up and overwhelmingly take center stage.
These robust, drought tolerant, cold hardy, and low maintenance shrubs are natives of Texas and Mexico. They are also commonly called Texas Rain Sage, Chihuahuan Rain Sage, and Cenizo. Known for their colorful flowers, most types also emit a soft, sweet scent.
Under the right conditions, these shrubs will bloom repeatedly during the summer. Perfect additions to the landscape, evergreen Rangers especially love the hot, muggy monsoon season. In winter they accept temperatures down to 10 degrees or less.
Plant Texas Rangers in full sun and well-draining soil. Ample space should be allowed to minimize pruning. Water established plants every 2 to 3 weeks during summer; once a month in winter. Fertilizing is unnecessary.
Extensive hybridizing has created many choices in the marketplace. Most are patented. Select from those with green or silver-gray foliage in addition to many available flower colors. Following are some of the more popular cultivars.
If green leaves are your choice, Rio Bravo grows into a naturally dense 5 foot mound covered with lavender blossoms. Green Cloud with its brilliant magenta flowers is another possibility; however, maturing at 6 to 8 feet high and wide it needs plenty of space.
Because of its sweetly scented violet flowers, Sierra Bouquet has become a favorite. With silver foliage, this shrub is more open and sprawling, topping out at 6 feet high and wide. Other options with nearly white leaves are Silver Cloud or Thunder Cloud both with intense purple blossoms and maturing at 4 to 5 feet high and wide.
Popular with visitors to The Arid Garden is Cimarron, a smaller cultivar that matures at 3 feet high and wide. The extremely dense blue-lavender flowers nearly hide the gray-green leaves when in bloom.
Unique among Texas Rangers is White Cloud with its large white flowers and gray leaves. Although not used as often in the landscape, this rangy cultivar makes a great background plant at 6 to 8 feet high and wide.
Since continued pruning is not needed, if after several years Rangers become too open and woody, rejuvenation may be in order. During late winter (February) cut the entire shrub back to 12 inches from the ground. This may seem severe, but with spring’s warmer temperatures it will begin to sprout fresh new growth. By summer, it will be full, lush, and ready to show off its dazzling color when the air becomes moist once more.
