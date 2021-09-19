GV Gardeners: Hackberry trees for birds & bird lovers

Southwest native Hackberry (Celtis spec) trees are renowned for their wildlife value … as butterfly host plants, their possession of dense, textured leaves used by small songbirds to escape the hot sun or hide from predators, and autumn’s production of prodigious amounts of small red fruit relished by birds.
Netleaf Hackberry (C. reticulata) is deciduous and thornless, has twisted branches and gray bark marked with irregular wart-like bumps. Gray-green leaves are rough, serrated, and thick with conspicuous veins much like a net … hence the name.
The small white flowers of Netleaf Hackberry trees usually appear from March to June. Not an especially pretty tree, its real charm lies in its rounded canopy of dense foliage which is a refuge for small birds from both foul weather and pursuing hawks and owls.
This tree is slow-growing, maturing at 10 to 30 feet high, deep-rooted, drought tolerant, and cold hardy to 0-degrees Fahrenheit. Plant in full sun, autumn or spring. Water every three to four days for the first two to three weeks; every seven to 10 days the first year. Feed annually in spring with slow-release or organic fertilizer until established; when mature, fertilizing is not needed.
Related Desert Hackberry (C. pallida) has the same complex branching, rough green foliage and profusion of small red fruit, but this smaller tree is evergreen. It can range from 8 to 15 feet high, spreading up to 8 feet wide. Clusters of tiny (1/8 inch), green-white flowers are nearly invisible when blooming during late winter or early spring.
In late autumn, the resulting red-orange or yellow fruit is berry-like, juicy, sweet, and favored by mammals, reptiles, and most birds. Deer and cattle consume the rough leaves in spite of thorns. Certain butterfly caterpillars use the foliage as a host.
Extremely drought resistant, Desert Hackberry will grow on rainfall alone, although it is more attractive and longer lived if given a deep watering every month or two, especially in summer.
Both of these Hackberry trees can be observed at The Arid Garden, a demonstration garden off Camino Encanto in Desert Hills I. Sign-identified, the mature Netleaf is alongside the brick terrace near the southwest iron bridge. A newly planted Desert Hackberry is at the top of the currently under-renovation southwest slope and does not yet have a sign.
If you are a wildlife devotee or an enthusiastic bird watcher, consider these trees as an addition to the landscape. The resulting activity will be amazing!
