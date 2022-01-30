GV Gardeners: Gardening projects on tap in February

Now is the time to closely search your Senna (Cassia) bushes for the tiniest buds, or perhaps even their first petite lemon-yellow flowers. Patches of brightly colored African Daisies have already popped throughout the La Posada campus. Anxious desert gardeners are increasingly convinced that spring must be nearby!
However, remember that the average last frost date for this area is March 15, still weeks away. For those residents who were here in February 2011, it is hard to forget the unexpected, consecutive three windy days of below-freezing temperatures and the resulting dead plants.
So far this winter, cold damage has been minimal for most plants. Tempting as it is to start trimming now, March is a better time for extensive cleanup. In the meantime, that ugly brown foliage can help defend roots and any new growth from cold spell surprises.
Don’t let warm days suggest that it is time to put the frost coverings away. Stay prepared to protect cold-sensitive plants on nights when temperatures suddenly dip.
Among garden tasks during February, keep up the care of colorful annuals with a monthly fertilizer application. Those in containers (Petunias, Pansies, Violas, Snapdragons, Alyssum) can be fed with a water-soluble general solution every other week. If using time-release, remember that it is effective only half as long in the desert as stated on the package.
Continue removing spent flowers to help extend the bloom season. Roses should have had their severe January pruning, and by mid-February the fertilization schedule can be resumed. Since cactus and succulents are warm-season growers, they do not need feeding now.
It is time to begin annual feeding of citrus trees. Water trees well before applying the high-nitrogen granular mix beneath the canopies. After feeding, soak the soil again to help with the release of nutrients. A University of Arizona citrus fertilizing chart is available from the Green Valley Extension Office. Phone your request and any questions to 520-648-0808.
California Fuchsia, Ornamental Grasses, Aloysia, Yellowbells, Woolly Butterfly Bush, Buckwheat, Plumbago, Mexican Petunia, and Red Bird-of-Paradise can all be trimmed during February. Trees that can be carefully pruned now are Olives, Mesquites, African Sumac, Texas and Mexican Ebony.
Lastly, don’t forget that February is known as the “Month of Love.” Local retailers will be well-stocked with such lovelies as: colorful Dianthus, Kalenchoe, sweet-scented Hyacinth, miniature Rose bushes, “Valentine” Emu plants, and Cyclamen with their bright “butterfly” flowers and heart-shaped leaves.
Most of these plants will last for many days or weeks with little care, even if your special someone is not a gardener … or why not brighten your own February with a bit of nature’s living color!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.