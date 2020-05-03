GV Gardeners: Gardening in merry month of May

May is often referred to as “Cactus Month” because it is show time for the spectacular flowers of Hedgehog, Prickly Pear, Mammillaria, and those large, bright Trichocereus Cactus. Each year, bloom time varies a bit due to the climate conditions. This year it seems that these beauties realized the world needed a “pick me up,” so already many cactus have been in bloom for a couple of weeks.
Desert soils are readily warming now, so this is a good time to plant cactus, agave, aloe and other succulents. Though heat-loving, they still prefer to get established before temperatures soar. From now through autumn, water cactus and succulents once a month.
Landscape trees and shrubs that are not adapted to desert conditions should have a deep soaking every 7 to 10 days this month. Native and desert-adapted trees and bushes also appreciate a good watering now to prevent drought stress prior to the arrival of monsoon season rains.
Plants need water more often in summer, but still need the same amount each time.
Approaching the hottest and driest months of the year, now adjust the drip irrigation controller. Increase the frequency of watering, while leaving the duration of each cycle the same year-round. If hand-watering, always soak the root ball; do not just spray.
Warm season stress is beginning to show on cool-season annuals. Deadheading now will do little to rejuvenate pansies, petunias or snapdragons. It may be time to pull them out and plant summer annuals in their place. Among options are Portulaca, annual Ageratum, Cosmos, Coreopsis, Gaillardia, Sunflower, and Zinnia. A robust favorite for flourishing in triple-digit heat is Madagascar Periwinkle, also called Vinca, which comes in a variety of bright colors plus white.
To keep annuals in containers moist enough during summer heat, at least a
5-gallon pot is recommended. When temperatures are in the 100s, a smaller container can require watering several times a day. Not only is this a task for the gardener, but it can soon wash nutrients from the soil.
Late May is the time to give citrus trees their second feeding of the year. Either use a specific citrus fertilizer or one with high nitrogen such as Ammonium Sulfate (21-0-0). Always follow directions on the package.
If interested in planting a Palm tree, this is a good month; also feed existing Palms with a palm-specific fertilizer, carefully watering the granules into the soil after applying.
Weekly hosing off of leaves early in the morning will reduce dust and help to prevent insect infestations. Watch for aphids and spider mites during May. If an invasion is found, they can be controlled by spraying off with water from the hose or by using an insecticidal soap spray. Spittlebugs cause plants to look unsightly, but do little harm. Again, simply spray away with water.
May is the time for gardening in early morning, always applying sunblock, wearing protective headgear, and staying hydrated … in other words, practicing for June!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.