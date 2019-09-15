GV Gardeners: For better or worse, ant season is here

About this time of year, it suddenly seems that the environment is inundated with small, busy creatures … it’s ant time!
There are more than 20 different ant species in Southeastern Arizona. Low on the food chain, ants are important in the diet of birds, lizards, spiders and many other insects. They are also beneficial for aerating and loosening the soil, as well as helping decompose organic matter.
It is miraculous how quickly an ant troop can devour food spills or dead insects, which helps clean the environment. Some are also predators that consume live insects and thus protect plants in the garden.
After summer rains, certain ants grow wings and form large swarms. They fly around looking for the preferred place to establish a new home. Some people believe these to be termites.
As these ants fly by, they may look like termites, but are in an entirely different insect family. Termites are light-colored while most common swarming ants are dark. Termite bodies consist of two sections, the head and the body. However ants have three segments: the head, the thorax, and the abdomen separated by an obvious waistline. Soon after swarming, both ants and termites shed their wings.
Harvester ants are among the most common ants in the garden. These form trails, carrying bits of leaves, seeds, petals, stems, and other plant parts. Their nests are flat with a noticeable entry in the center. Usually a large area around the opening is cleared of plant matter, often with plant pieces stacked nearby. When disturbed, harvesters can cause a painful sting.
Leafcutter ants are perhaps the most frustrating ants in the garden. They harvest leaves at night after selecting a favored plant on which to concentrate their efforts. The stolen foliage is not eaten by the ants, but is used as a form of fertilizer for their “fungus farm.” The food source for leafcutter ant colonies is a specialized fungus that is grown within the nest.
After picking a shrub or tree maybe several hundred feet from the nest, the worker ants swarm over the plant cutting circular pieces from the leaves which are dropped onto the ground. Next, the “transportation crew” carries the leaf pieces to the nest. In the underground nest, these pieces are cut into smaller particles and added to the fungus garden.
These colonies produce crater-shaped mounds which surround the entrance. Research has found nests 15 feet deep and containing over a million working ants.
It is possible for leafcutters to strip a small tree in one night. Some gardeners tell horror stories of plants being mysteriously defoliated during the dark hours!
To get rid of ants there are a number of commercial products available making such claims. For do-it-yourself control, consider making a contact spray from: cayenne pepper, coffee grounds, lemon juice, Tabasco sauce, or mint extract.
Keep in mind that ants provide many benefits to the environment, so managing their numbers may be the best plan.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley Area. Her articles are featured weekly.