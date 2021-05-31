GV Gardeners: Flowering native plants for summer gardens

Native plants are smart choices for Southwest gardens. First, they are naturally adapted to the climate of heat and aridity. After established, they are able to survive on only rainfall. Give them sun and well-draining soil, and they thrive.
Following are just a few examples that can be found blooming in area landscapes.
• Blackfoot Daisy grows to roughly 1 foot tall and wide, covered with fragrant white daisies. Often blooming throughout the year, this little plant likes full sun and only light water.
• Desert Marigold with its bright yellow flowers also blooms year around. At a foot tall and 2 feet wide, this sunny plant is a prolific self-seeder so once started, others may show up scattered around the landscape.
• Angelita Daisy is a small, grass-like plant covered with yellow flowers during warm months. It measures 8 inches tall by 1 foot spread, and wants little-to-moderate amounts of water.
• Woolly Butterfly Bush is an evergreen shrub growing to 5 feet tall and wide. It has soft-to-the-touch, silvery leaves and round, orange flower clusters spring through summer. This plant wants to grow in the sun yet requires little water.
• Desert Verbena can be obscured by its soft lavender flowers during summer. This is a low-water user growing to 2 feet tall by 3 feet wide. It is often a found, or volunteer, plant in the landscape.
Even though robust natives, these plants still need to be watered regularly in the first growing season. If rain events continue to be sparse, water deeply at least once a week to encourage root growth.
Butterflies and birds are at home in native gardens because most of the plants are rich in nectar and seeds. So grow native and enjoy the dazzling flowers and the antics of wildlife visitors at the same time!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Sahuarita area.