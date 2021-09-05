GV Gardeners: Enjoy summer lilies for the desert

Monsoon season moisture can cause summer lilies to suddenly pop out of the desert floor and burst into bloom, randomly and repeatedly. A favorite example is the Rain Lily (Zephyranthes spec).
These charming flowers begin as dormant bulbs planted in autumn or spring. The small bulbs prefer a site in full sun or partial shade, and well-draining soil. The sturdy plants consist of bright green, grass-like leaves. After a drenching monsoon season rain, singular funnel-shaped flowers will suddenly appear on their slender, hollow stems.
Rain Lily varieties mature at 4 to 6 inches high and wide, with flower stems reaching 12 inches high. Long found in older gardens, “Grandiflora” variety produces large pink flowers in early summer. Later blooming “Citrine” will yield bright yellow blooms. If white flowers are favored, “Candida” or “Drummondii” are other options.
After flowering, Rain Lily leaves grow for only a short time before quickly withering. Remove when they can be easily pulled off by hand. Give little or no water after the foliage dies back. Apply slow-release fertilizer in autumn and again the following spring.
During summer, water established plants weekly, relying on only rainfall in winter.
Bulbs are cold hardy to 23 degrees Fahrenheit. Rain Lilies spread and, after 4 to 5 years, it may be necessary to divide and transplant any crowded clumps. Long-lived, they are not vulnerable to insects or disease. These small plants are outstanding in a rock garden, as a border, or in a container on the patio.
As are most night-blooming flowers, Spider Lily (Hymenocallis spec) is white and therefore more noticeable to nocturnal pollinators, such as the incredible hawk moth. This native summer bulb produces a large plant with 2-feet-long, strap-like deep green leaves. However, it is the elegant, pure white flowers suspended from tall, robust stalks that steal the show each season.
During spring or summer, plant Spider Lily bulbs in well-drained soil, with deep shade or full morning sun. After plants are established, water every 7 to 10 days during summer; every other week in winter. These bulbs are cold hardy to 25 degrees F. Mature height and spread measure 1 to 4 feet. Leaves of Spider Lily remain for a long time after blooming; do not remove until yellow and dry. Bulbs will multiply slowly if undisturbed. An application of slow-release fertilizer in spring is recommended.
These are some of the lilies that can brighten the desert scene. They will live for years with low maintenance and return to bloom on cue from welcome monsoon season rains.
