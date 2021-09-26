Walking through the Arid Garden recently, the special beauty of native plants such as those of the Agave family was very apparent. Of all arid country indigenous vegetation, few plants are as dramatic when silhouetted against the morning skyline! Their stiff sword-shaped leaves arranged in a spiral, form a bold rosette which adds symmetry to the desert landscape.
Although possessing an identifiable appearance, Agave species also can differ greatly in texture, form, and color. For example, their leaves are a study in diversity, from extremely narrow needle-like up to 10-inches wide. Colors vary from silver to gray-green, pale blue to deep green, with some leaves banded in yellow or white. Generally, Agaves will produce their spectacular flowers one time, from 7 to 35 years, after which the plant dies.
Leaves of many Agave varieties have a smooth texture, although others possess “leaf impressions.” These are imprints formed when the leaves were pressed tightly together while still in the bud stage. Thought by many to be the most striking part is the mathematical-like precision of the Agave leaves circling the plant’s center point. This view especially pleases the photographer!
Agave Americana, also commonly called Century Plant, can grow to a commanding 10 feet high and 12 feet wide. However, there are also many small varieties with much the same form for growing in containers or limited space. A favorite is the Queen Victoria with its 6- to 8-inch deep-green leaves, edged in bright white.
Most Agave have leathery robust leaves … many lined with coarse hair-like strands, recurved teeth along the margins, and sharp terminal spines. Medium sized Bracteosa (Squid) is a favorite because of its gracefully curved, soft-to-touch leaves. Unlike 95% of Agaves that die after blooming, this one blooms many times during its lifetime.
Individual Agaves may spend their lives as solitary plants; or especially when young, may produce a few or many offsets, also called “pups.” When the offsets have 4 to 5 leaves (usually about 4 inches tall), they can be separated from the mother plant and transplanted elsewhere.
Despite differences within the Agave family, care is very much the same for all.
First, keep in mind that these native plants thrive on neglect! In winter, water once monthly; once a week during hot summers. Fertilizing is not generally necessary.
Removing old, discolored lower leaves can be done infrequently.
For more detailed information on varieties and care of these unique native plants, an easy-to-follow, detailed reference book is “Agaves, Living Sculptures for Landscapes and Containers,” written by Tucson grower Greg Starr.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.