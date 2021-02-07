GV Gardeners: Edible flowers in the winter garden

Which native shrub currently has bright scarlet edible flowers that taste much like cucumber, and yet provide much appreciated winter hummingbird feasts? The answer is Chuparosa (Justicia californica), which in Spanish means “hummingbird.” Because of the showy tubular flowers, its energy is irresistible to hummers, especially Annas and Costas.
Chuparosa matures at approximately 3 feet high with a 3-foot spread. Its thin flowers bloom heavily in spring, but may appear any time of year with the right growing conditions. Although considered drought tolerant, its growth and bloom periods are regulated by the amount of water it receives.
Given adequate moisture, the dazzling flowers can completely cover the gray-green stems. A good soaking every 10 days will give the plant a noticeable boost. After generous monsoon season rains, Chuparosa will be heavy with blossoms that last for a number of weeks.
To encourage dense and compact form, plant in full or reflected sun with fast-draining soil. It is often slow to establish after planted, but winter watering can add a boost. Long-lived and low maintenance, Chuparosa is not susceptible to either disease or pests, nor does it need fertilizing.
Cold hardy to the mid-20s, it may suffer tip or leaf damage during cold spells, but this can be easily trimmed away when frost danger is past. Because of its rounded natural form, it generally does not need regular pruning.
Besides those with red flowers, often commercially available are yellow selections, such as “Tilden” and “Tecate Gold.” Unofficial surveys by seasoned gardeners have found that hummingbirds prefer red although, when hungry enough, they will dine on the yellow flowers as well.
Remember that as an added bonus, the colorful Chuparosa flowers have a distinct cucumber-like flavor. Some folks enjoy snacking on them while working in the garden. If able to compete with the hummingbirds, you may harvest the bright flowers to add surprise and extra flavor to salads or sandwiches.
Chuparosa can soften the angular appearance of Yucca, Agave, Ocotillo, and Desert Spoon in the typical native garden. The brilliant flowers also contrast nicely with the vivid yellows of Angelita Daisies, Brittlebush, Paper Flower, and Damianita.
This carefree shrub can brighten the landscape or your salad, add interest with its multiple bloom cycles, supply nutrition to visiting hummingbirds, even act as a host plant for the small Checkerspot Butterfly. For added cheer in the landscape, Chuparosa is a favorite native to consider for planting in the spring.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.